Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Three Games to Cherish if This Is Ben Roethlisberger's Last Ride

By Jarrett Bailey
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

It's the worst kept secret in the NFL that the 2021 season is more than likely going to be Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's last.

Over the last several months, the future Hall of Famer has faced endless scrutiny on his arm breaking down and whether or not he should have retired after the Wildcard loss to the Browns in January. While the claims of Ben being "washed" are a bit of a reach, there is no doubt that Roethlisberger has reached the 18th hole in his career.

Regardless if it ends with a third Lombardi trophy in his career, or if Pittsburgh comes up short, let's enjoy what little time we have left with No. 7 under center and take a look at what could be his final moments of greatness.

Week 1 at Buffalo Bills

It would be nice to see Roethlisberger and the Steelers start out with a statement win against Buffalo. After what took place on Sunday Night Football last year, redeeming that loss against an AFC Championship representative in Week 1 would be a big victory, both in the win-loss column and for the morale of the Steelers. It would take a vintage Big ben performance to get it done, and it would be a fantastic first page in this final chapter,

Week 18 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 18. One last regular season game, and one last trip to Baltimore. The rivalry that has become the best in pro football. At this point last season, it was evident that Ben had lost a little touch on his passes. That said, the addition of Najee Harris will hopefully add something to the league's worst ground attack and take some of the pressure off of Ben. Even in the final week of the season, you don't think that Roethlisberger wouldn't like to stick it to the Ravens one more time? The Ravens will get the very best of what Big Ben has to offer in his final chapter in this historic rivalry.

Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns

In what could be his last game at Heinz Field, it feels poetic that it comes against the team that he has beaten more than any other team in his career. This will be an emotional day in the Steel City.

If you remember Jerome Bettis' final home game against the Lions in 2005, magnify that by 1,000. Big Ben has meant so much to the city of Pittsburgh, and a lot of us have grown up with him as the quarterback of the Steelers. Whether you are a 42-year-old factory worker or a 22-year-old journalist, Ben's career has spanned across generations of Steeler fans.

Add in the fact that this game could be with the AFC North title on the line, it will be a game tailor-made for Roethlisberger, high stakes and everything on the line in Pittsburgh, possibly for the final time.

While the clock is nearly at midnight on the absolute fairy tale of a career that the two-time Super Bowl champion has had, we will always have the memories he has given us. Whether it's 12 touchdowns in two weeks, the three 500 yard passing games, the 35 fourth quarter comebacks (with more to possibly come), or the endless times Ben has gone schoolyard with extending the play, running around and completing a deep pass, we'll always cherish what No. 7 has given to Pittsburgh.

Let's treasure this potentially final chapter in the illustrious career of the greatest quarterback in the history of the franchise while also adding a few more memories on the way out.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

When Will the Big Ben Hate End?

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
55
Followers
168
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Football#Afc Championship#Heinz Field#Lions#Afc North#Hall Of Famer#Baltimore Ravens Week#Sunday Night Football#Steeler Fans#Moments#Time#Steel City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers announce the signing of four of their 2021 draft picks

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of four of their nine 2021 NFL draft selections. The players now under contract are fifth-round draft pick Isaiahh Loudermilk, sixth-round draft pick Quincy Roche, and seventh-round draft picks Tre Norwood and Pressley Harvin III. Since 2011, the NFL has standard contracts...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ravens Marlon Humphrey shares some difficult truths about the Steelers 2020 offense

The 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers offense was confusing. It was dynamic at times, and painfully predictable at other junctures. Nonetheless, throughout the season there were moments when we wondered who was running the show. Was it offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner?. Was it Ben Roethlisberger?. Throughout the season, there was a constant...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

AllSteelers Talk: Is Alejandro Villanueva a Villain?

On this week's episode of AllSteelers talk, Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin tackle what has been an undeniably wild week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alejandro Villanueva was sent packing this offseason, and now has a new team - the Baltimore Ravens. The former Steelers offensive tackle didn't hold back on his first interview as a member of Ravens, taking some sly shots at his former team and teammates.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Have Shallow Pool To Choose From If They Want To Sign Tryout Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to signing tryout players. In fact, they’re probably on the higher end of turning guys from invite to contract. In the team’s last rookie minicamp pre-pandemic, rookie QB Devlin Hodges was there solely on a tryout basis. He played well enough to earn a spot on the 90 man roster, flashed in camp, and though it came under the worst of circumstances, started six games. He’s not the only example. LB Terence Garvin and FB Will Johnson are also names who went from tryout to contributing meaningful NFL snaps. And there are plenty others who got signed even if they ultimately were let go by summer’s end.
NFLworldinsport.com

5 Veterans Benefit from, 5 Dealt Demoralizing Blows by Draft

Veterans in both the AFC and NFC watched the first and second nights of the NFL Draft 2021 intently. Some like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers waited to see if their teams would get them the help they need. Other veterans waited nervously to find out if their teams would be upgrading to a younger, sleeker version. And there were even some NFL veterans who were completely blindsided by the moves their teams made. Here are the top 5 veteran winners and losers of the draft.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers GM admits major uncertainty over Ben Roethlisberger's future

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has flirted with retirement for a few seasons but has always ended up coming back to the Steelers. Despite this, it doesn’t seem anyone is treating it as a guarantee that trend will continue. In a recent appearance on “PFT P.M.,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert admitted...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Oddsmakers Don't Like the Steelers Heading Into 2021

If football was played on paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be in trouble. The offseason has certainly been a whirlwind for the Steelers, stemming from a potential Ben Roethlisberger retirement saga, seeing pivotal pieces leave in free agency and a certainly unexpected draft haul outside of Alabama running back Najee Harris.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers in Position for Significant Boost on Special Teams

PITTSBURGH -- Everyone is talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers' run game, defensive potential and undrafted rookies, but you want to know where their biggest upgrade came? Special teams. The hype of seventh-round pick Pressley Harvin III is real. Fans and media cannot get enough of the 255-pound punter, and for...
NFLSteelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Led NFL With Most Near-INTs In 2020

If it wasn’t for a bit of good fortune, Ben Roethlisberger would’ve thrown a lot more interceptions in 2020. That’s the conclusion of Football Outsiders “Adjusted Interceptions” study that had Roethlisberger with the most near-picks last season. According to their charting, Roethlisberger led the NFL with ten dropped INTs, the...
Pittsburgh, PASteelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – ILB Miles Killebrew – Stock Down

Now that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Ravens Sign Former Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva

Former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is headed to the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news. Villanueva, 32, is headed to the Ravens on a two-year deal, says Fowler. The former Steelers' tackle visited with Baltimore last month prior to the team trading Orlando Brown to the Chiefs. The two-year deal is worth $14 million with $8 million guaranteed.
NFLUSA Today

2021 Bears schedule: 10 storylines from Chicago's regular-season slate

The 2021 NFL schedule has finally been released and the Chicago Bears know who they are going to play and when they are going to meet this season. The ink has dried, the tweets have been sent, the creative videos have circled the internet, and fans are frantically making plans to attend various NFL games, many for the first time since 2019.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Declined Option Doesn't Mean Steelers Will Move On From Terrell Edmunds

PITTSBURGH -- Terrell Edmunds isn't guaranteed to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, but chances are it still happens. After the Steelers decided not to exercise Edmunds' fifth-year option, they opened the door to an uncertain future at safety. The three-year starter will enter the final year of his rookie deal with uncertainty and appears hungry to earn what wasn't given to him.