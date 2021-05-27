Ask the Expert: How to calculate required minimum distributions

The IRS website says that if you have more than one IRA, you must calculate the annual RMD for each IRA separately. But you can then aggregate those RMD amounts and withdraw the total from one IRA. You don't have to take a separate RMD from each IRA. Why can't I just add up all my IRA balances and then calculate the RMD based on that total? The result should be identical. Is there an explanation, or is this just government jargon?