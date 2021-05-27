Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Junior High School JAG Program thanks contributor for his support

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatchitoches Junior High School JAG members would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Timothy K. Page for his generous contribution to the school’s JAG program.

natchitochesparishjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Natchitoches, LA
Sports
Natchitoches, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior High School#Jag#Mr Tim Page
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Natchitoches Parish, LANatchitoches Times

Lakeview High School announces 2021 band accomplishments

The Lakeview Jr./Sr. High School Band celebrated their achievements at an awards banquet May 11 at 11 a.m. in the school’s multipurpose room. Sherry Helm’s culinary arts students provided a delicious meal for the celebration. Lakeview band students who participated in the 2021 LMEA District II Large Ensemble Performance Assessment...
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Magnet School Announces New PreK and Kindergarten Programs

Natchitoches Magnet School excitedly announces updates for the 2021-2022 school year. Natchitoches Magnet is a free, public school serving grades PreK-8th. Principal Stephonie French describes Natchitoches Magnet as a school where teachers, administrators and staff model life-long learning and living for their students. “We strive to grow people that are ready to excel in high school, college, and life!” She says, “We learn a lot, and we have found some pretty fun ways to do it.” Research-based teaching strategies and age-appropriate technology drive student success. Once accepted into Magnet, students never need to reapply as long as they maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher, meet behavior requirements, and (starting in 3rd grade) score a basic or above on the LEAP state assessment.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

2021 Natch Leadership Through Athletics

Natchitoches’ Leadership Through Athletics Committee Awards Ceremony Celebrates Five Years of Recognizing Excellence On and Off the Field!. A standing room only crowd of family, coaches and well-wishers gathered Saturday, May 15 at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum to celebrate Natchitoches’ rich legacy of athletic prowess as the Natchitoches Leadership Through Athletics Committee honored standout student athletes from each high school in the parish. Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams was the keynote speaker.
Natchitoches Parish, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Poche Bass Tournament supports NSU Fishing Team

NATCHITOCHES PARISH – Burt and Shelley Poche presented proceeds from the fifth annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament to the Northwestern State University Foundation. Of the funds raised at the event, $20,000 will fund student scholarships for team members and $5,000 will help underwrite team expenses. This year’s tournament was the most successful today, registering 249 two-man boats for the Toledo Bend tournament held March 27.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

LSMSA students selected for virtual LMEA All-State Conference

NATCHITOCHES, LA- The results for the virtual LMEA (Louisiana Music Educators Association) All-State were decided and six students were selected from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA). Normally the All-State conference takes place over Thanksgiving break and in normal circumstances, would have been held in Baton...
Louisiana StateNatchitoches Times

USA Olympic boxer Tim Dement recalls the 1972 Munich Games Saturday at La. Sports Hall of Fame

USA Olympic boxer Tim Dement, a Bossier City native, will be the featured guest Saturday afternoon at 2 for a free Olympic Glory program at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches, to share his memories of the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Dement will take questions and talk in the museum’s Atmos Energy Gallery. Admission is free beginning at 1 o’clock. The museum is located facing the traffic circle at the north end of Front Street. He competed in the flyweight division at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

LSMSA holds long awaited Ring Ceremony for the Class of 2021

NATCHITOCHES, LA- The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) was unable to hold its annual Ring Ceremony for the Class of 2021 last year. Now seniors, the students’ rings were shipped to them as they attended school virtually as juniors during the pandemic. The school was excited to finally recognize these hard working students at a Ring Ceremony held on May 5.
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

HMT students earn scholarships for Spring, Summer, Fall 2021

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Hospitality Management and Tourism program announced several student scholarship recipients for the Spring, Summer and Fall 2021 semesters. Rayne Skelton of Many and Travon Jones of Cullen were selected for Columns Café Scholarships for the Spring 2021 semester. The $500 awards are funded by proceeds...
Natchitoches Parish, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Parish President provides update at Rotary Meeting

Rotary President Paul Rinehart invited Natchitoches Parish Council President John Richmond to provide an update on the goals and objectives of Natchitoches Parish at the May 11 weekly Rotarian luncheon. Pictured from left are Rinehart and Richmond (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride).
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Freshman orientation program to begin at NSU May 20

Northwestern State University will hold seven sessions of its freshman orientation program, Freshman Connection, beginning May 20. Four sessions will be on the Natchitoches campus on May 20-21, May 27-28, June 3 and July 8-9. The program will be held on the Shreveport campus June 17, the Alexandria campus June 22, the Leesville/Fort Polk campus June 24.There is also a session for parents called Parent Connection and a session for younger siblings, Kid Connection.
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Freshman Connection sessions at NSU to begin May 20

Northwestern State University will hold seven sessions of its freshman orientation program, Freshman Connection, beginning May 20. Four sessions will be on the Natchitoches campus on May 20-21, May 27-28, June 3 and July 8-9. The program will be held on the Shreveport campus June 17, the Alexandria campus June 22, the Leesville/Fort Polk campus June 24.There is also a session for parents called Parent Connection and a session for younger siblings, Kid Connection.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Central Orchestra to hold Spring Concert Tuesday night

The Natchitoches Central High School Orchestra will present a Spring Concert on Tuesday, may 11 at 7 pm in Magale Recital Hall on the NSU campus. This year, the orchestra has 4 all-state finalists, two of which are pictured (Ja’Nia Wallace, Violin and Austin Dees, Bass). Not pictured are finalists Mackenzie Johnson, Viola and Bethany Milner, Viola.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU Spring 2021 grads celebrate with joy and emotion

Northwestern State University awarded 990 degrees to 966 graduates during spring commencement, which took place with six ceremonies over three days, May 5-7. It was the last commencement presided over by NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio, who will retire June 30, and he was applauded by faculty, staff and students for more than 33 years of service to Northwestern State, the last four as president.
Natchitoches Parish, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

School Board hears about new Natchitoches Virtual Academy

Christie Irchirl presented information to the Natchitoches Parish School Board at its May 6 meeting about the Natchitoches Virtual Academy, which the district plans to start up for the next school year. The motto is to connect, customize and complete. This means connecting the home based school with the virtual...
Pineville, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

BOM congratulates Logan Lambert on promotion to Senior Accountant and Assistant Vice President

BOM is pleased to announce the promotion of Logan Lambert to Senior Accountant and Assistant Vice President. Logan has been with BOM for six years. He is a graduate of Northwestern State University with a degree in Mathematics, and he will also be attending Graduate School of Banking at LSU this spring. Logan and his wife Mallory have been married for three years, and they have a four year old daughter named Chesleigh. They are members of His Church in Pineville, LA. Logan was recently appointed to the Executive Committee Board for the Natchitoches Young Professionals. Outside of work he enjoys spending time with his family, cooking and hunting. Congrats, Logan!
Natchitoches, LAbossierpress.com

College softball: Chaffin makes most of first start as NSU sweeps SLU

NATCHITOCHES — Northwestern State softball head coach Donald Pickett and freshman outfielder Makenzie Chaffin enjoyed a special moment at the Lady Demon Diamond following Friday night’s doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana. The two smiled and one message, relayed from Chaffin to Pickett, was uttered. “We needed that,” said Chaffin, a former...
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Free Olympic Glory series starts Saturday afternoon at Hall of Fame museum

With the Olympic Games slated this summer, four Louisiana Olympians are coming to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches, beginning Saturday afternoon, to share their memories and perspectives. Two-time Olympic high jump medalist Hollis Conway, a Shreveport-Fair Park product, is the first in the series of programs this Saturday, May 8, at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Atmos Energy Gallery. Admission is free. The museum is located facing the traffic circle at the north end of Front Street.
Natchitoches Parish, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish Early Childhood Network Announces School/Site of the Month for May 2021

100% of Teachers certified (CDA, BA, or higher) The CDC’s connection to Northwestern State University allows the center to access workers who are pursuing careers in early childhood education or child and family studies. As a training site for early childhood graduates, the CDC obtains contributions to the curriculum with the latest research and pedagogy. In addition to its location on a university campus, the CDC’s classroom is in a K-5 elementary school. By communicating with the staff at this school, the CDC is afforded the opportunity to ensure its preschool students are kindergarten ready!