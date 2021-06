Two Hopkinsville men are facing charges of wanton endangerment following a shots fired incident on Maplelawn Street Thursday evening. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers responded to the 100 block of Maplelawn around 10 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. Investigation reportedly revealed that two neighbors, 36-year old Timothy Freels and 46-year old Jamie Calhoun, had gotten into a dispute that escalated.