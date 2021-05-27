Iowa Football 2021 Position Previews: Specialists

The time to postulate on what the on-field product will contain for your Iowa Hawkeyes is upon us, so we’re gonna start with the unit led by Levar Woods. This year’s version of the group is without Keith Duncan, a guy who scored 187 points for the Hawkeyes the past two years. There’s some good snaps between the guys who fill out the rest of Iowa’s special teams jobs, and overall I expect the company to be a strength this year as long as makeable field goals remain made.