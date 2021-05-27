Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Football 2021 Position Previews: Specialists

By Black Heart Gold Pants
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time to postulate on what the on-field product will contain for your Iowa Hawkeyes is upon us, so we’re gonna start with the unit led by Levar Woods. This year’s version of the group is without Keith Duncan, a guy who scored 187 points for the Hawkeyes the past two years. There’s some good snaps between the guys who fill out the rest of Iowa’s special teams jobs, and overall I expect the company to be a strength this year as long as makeable field goals remain made.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Duncan
Person
Levar Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes#American Football#Special Teams#Collegekickers#Previews#Makeable Field Goals#Unit#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa Statekelo.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.