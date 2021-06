WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. SponsorMyClearance.com is a new service that helps individuals obtain a U.S. Government Security Clearance. The company provides a directory listing to Employers of candidates willing to be considered for employment positions involving sponsorship for a new or upgraded government security clearance. The service works with defense contractors and government organizations small and large including General Dynamics, Raytheon, Leidos, L3/Harris, The US Navy Sealift Command and many more! Hiring organizations have huge numbers of unfilled cleared openings and many employers can have individuals sponsored for clearances. SponsorMyClearance.com assists these employers by directly identifying people who have an active interest in obtaining a new or upgraded clearance.