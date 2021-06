Brentwood-based LifePoint Health is expanding its development team with the appointment of two new vice president positions focused on in-market strategy and growth. Anthony Belott has been named vice president of in-market development and Ford Charman will be vice president of development. The two will support the hospital operator’s strategic growth initiatives, including future acquisitions, joint venture transactions and partnerships. LifePoint runs nearly 90 medical centers around the country and in its current iteration is the result of the late-2018 combination with RCCH Healthcare, itself the product of the merger of RegionalCare Hospital Partners and Capella Healthcare a few years prior.