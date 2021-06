WHAT: Vaccine Hesitancy in the Commonwealth: Tailoring the Message to Move the Needle,. co-sponsored by the Massachusetts Health Policy Forum and the. The Massachusetts Health Policy Forum and UMass Amherst are sponsoring a free virtual forum focusing on overcoming vaccine hesitancy among vulnerable communities and those who doubt the safety and value of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Massachusetts has one of the lowest vaccine hesitancy rates in the nation, public health experts say more work is needed to reach herd immunity and a new normal state. Panelists will discuss the best strategies to do this, with particular attention to outreach in the Black and Latino communities, among conservative Republicans and individuals living in the state’s rural areas.