Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Black people 12 times more likely to be prosecuted for cannabis, new analysis shows

By Nadine White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGeis_0aDBEamR00

Black people are 12 times more likely to be prosecuted for cannabis possession than white people, according to new analysis by the Liberal Democrats who are calling for an end to the use of Stop and Search for small amounts.

Brian Paddick, the former police chief who is the party’s home affairs spokesperson in the House of Lords, warned that the focus on canabis possession for personal use is “a waste of police and court time” and “undermines trust and confidence in the police among Black communities”.

He is proposing an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill that would end the use of Stop and Search for possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.

Liberal Democrat analysis of new Ministry of Justice statistics found that there were a total of 26,095 prosecutions for drug possession in 2020 – 57 per cent of them (14,894) for cannabis.

Black people faced 148.4 prosecutions for cannabis possession per 100,000 people, compared to 12.2 per 100,000 for white people.

Separate Home Office data reveals that a Black person is eight times more likely to be stopped and searched for drugs than a white person, but no more likely to be found with drugs.

Lord Paddick said: “The UK’s outdated drug laws are doing more harm than good. Cannabis is freely available and widely used, while criminal drug gangs are doing enormous damage to our communities and the lives of young people.

“Stopping, arresting and prosecuting thousands of people just for possession of cannabis for personal use is a waste of police and court time. Meanwhile, the vast majority of burglaries go unsolved, and even crimes that are prosecuted drag on for years before victims get justice because the courts are clogged-up with minor drugs cases.

“To make matters worse, the disproportionate use of these laws undermines trust and confidence in the police among black communities. Young people are dying on our streets while the police are looking for a spliff.”

He added: “We urgently need to restore the trust that is crucial for effective policing, such as the targeting of stop and search on those whom the community knows are the ones carrying the knives.

“Instead of wasting their time searching people for small amounts of cannabis, let’s give police officers the time and space to prevent and solve crimes that are important people and that make our communities safer for everyone.”

Deputy CEO of Transform Drug Policy Foundation, Jane Slater, told The Independent: “We welcome any move to prevent stop and search for small drug offences, and have recently partnered with social action network, Blaksox, to expose these discriminatory practices and demand reform of our 50 year old failed drug laws.

“As the evidence demonstrates stop and search has proved ineffective at reducing drug use, curtailing drug markets, or reducing drug related harm. Rather it has led to disproportionate criminalisation of marginalised communities - particularly inner-city black youth, fueling stigma and inequalities.

“Black people in London for example are over 19 times more likely to be stopped and searched for drugs than white people."

It comes as campaigners launched a super-complaint against powers to stop and search people without suspicion in areas chosen by the police, amid allegations of ineffectiveness and racism.

The Criminal Justice Alliance (CJA), a network of 160 organisations, is calling for section 60 stop and search laws to be repealed as numbers rocket in England and Wales.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Drug Possession#White People#Black Communities#Racial Injustice#Drugs#Drug Laws#Drug Court#Democrats#The House Of Lords#Ministry Of Justice#Cja#Separate Home Office#Cannabis Possession#Criminal Drug Gangs#Crimes#Drug Markets#Sentencing#Justice Statistics#Burglaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public Safetycumbriacrack.com

A quarter of people caught with cannabis in Cumbria charged

A quarter of people caught with cannabis in Cumbria last year were charged, figures reveal. Campaigners say enforcement of the law dictating cannabis use is a “postcode lottery” and have called for possession of the drug to be decriminalised altogether. Home Office data shows that of 563 cannabis possession offences...
Lawfreekeene.com

Show Trial Of A Hearing: ‘Nobody’ Denied Bail

On March 16, 2021 fifty six agents calling themselves the FBI raided as many as 19 properties in and around New Hampshire and took six individuals hostage. One of those six was named ‘Nobody’. ‘Nobody’ is a well known political activist who moved to the shire (of which the government...
Violent Crimesdavisvanguard.org

Monday Morning Thoughts: When We Think of Victims, We Are Not Picturing Who the Bulk of Crime Victims Actually Are

When Carlos Vega got trounced in his effort to unseat Larry Krasner as DA in Philadelphia, he tweeted out, “It looks like tonight we did not get the result we wanted… THANK YOU to our supporters, and most especially the victims of crime who bravely stood up when the establishment, the celebrities and the media decided they wouldn’t listen.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Where is the outraged sense of self-preservation when we are under attack by our own? | Column

The protests we’ve seen against police, i.e., occupying storm troopers, are an understandable, even obligatory response of Black people, borne of self-preservation.  But also I’m sorry to say it’s open to question how much Black lives indeed matter to Black communities. Where is the outraged sense of self-preservation when we are under attack by our […] The post Where is the outraged sense of self-preservation when we are under attack by our own? | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

They Massacred 130 Black People for Insurance Money

The Courts called it ‘damage to property’ and acquitted everyone. This horrendous crime took place aboard Zong, a cargo ship nurturing the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. The vessel disembarked from Africa in 1781, carrying along at least 442 enslaved people. On their journey to colonial Jamaica, the captives had to endure a torturous three months on the sea. There would be trifling food rations and scant water supply, not to mention, the coffin-like arrangement to sleep. Very often these damp vehicles would be havens for outbreaks, decimating the slave populations by the dozen. In short, the under-decks were carefully engineered purgatories, as if to accustom the inmates for the Inferno that lay ahead. Following the conventions of the trade, Zong’s crew had loaded more than twice the people it could safely transport. Unsurprisingly, they had secured an equally unscrupulous insurer to underwrite their ‘cargo’ for any damages.
Law EnforcementBBC

North Wales Police sergeant used CS spray 'when unnecessary'

A "trigger happy" custody sergeant used incapacitant spray on detainees when it was not necessary, a police misconduct hearing has been told. Sgt Dawson of North Wales Police faces 15 allegations he used force, namely Captor spray, on "various detainees" when such force was not reasonable. Captor spray, a form...
PharmaceuticalsEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Drug abuse stupid but prohibition evil

It’s normal to focus more on things that matter to us personally. It’s harder to care about everything else. I’m most vocal about the liberty I see being attacked the hardest. This is why I mention gun-owner rights so often. These rights are currently attracting the most hate. If you...
Public Safetyeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Harlow drugs network which supplied county lines gangs jailed

The ringleaders of a Harlow-based drugs network which supplied county lines gangs have been jailed for a combined total of more than 40 years. The dealers sold about three kilograms of cocaine a week to gangs in Essex, Hertfordshire and London before laundering the money via Bitcoin – a high-profile cryptocurrency.
Violent CrimesPublic Radio International PRI

What’s going on with gun crime in Sweden?

Sweden might make you think of lush green Scandinavian forests, the supergroup ABBA, or maybe IKEA. But probably not gang violence and gun crime. A new report by Sweden's National Council for Crime Prevention paints a grim picture. In less than a decade, rates of gun violence in Sweden have gone from one of the lowest in Europe to one of the highest. The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry finds out why.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Crime syndicate using modified fire extinguishers to smuggle drugs into Singapore busted by police

Malaysian police have broken up a crime syndicate that had been smuggling drugs into Singapore using fire extinguishers.The operation was a collaboration between Malaysia’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and local police.Seven people aged between 26 and 48 were arrested for drug offences on 18 May, the CNB confirmed.CNB officials seized an array of drugs including heroin, cannabis, and LSD, with an estimated street value of $850,000 (£453,526).In one raid officers descended on a residential unit in the town of Jurong East and arrested two men aged 26 and 28.Police found 466g of heroin inside...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Vaccine passports plan is 'dead': Controversial proof of jabs 'will NOT be legally required to attend large events' as evidence suggests they could be unnecessary 'because young people may never have them and some people can't'

Plans to require people to show vaccine passports to enter large mass-attendance events are 'dead', it was revealed today. Ministers are said to be preparing to drop the requirement for proof of a jab because the state of the pandemic in the UK may not make them necessary. New evidence...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Hollywood location manager, 37, who was locked up for killing grandmother, 70, while high on drink and drugs in his Mitsubishi Outlander complains jail is full of 'drunks' and 'drug addicts'

A Hollywood location manager who killed a grandmother in a drink and drug car smash has complained that 'it's horrid' in prison because it's 'full of drunks and drug addicts'. Umberto Schramm, 37, worked on Wonder Woman and Rocketman before he was jailed for six years in November last year after killing 70-year-old Francis Filby.