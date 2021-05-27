Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vienna, VA

Alpha Omega Integration Secures $63M Contract to Support NOAA Information Services; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

By Carol Collins
govconwire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpha Omega Integration will help a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agency manage information technology systems for processing global environmental satellite data under a $63 million contract. The Vienna, Virginia-based company said Wednesday it will provide IT support to more than 2,000 users of the Integrated Information Services contract for...

www.govconwire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna, VA
Vienna, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noaa#Technology Company#Information Systems#Noaa Information Services#Nesdis#Secure Information#Web Applications#Operational Risk#System Performance#Networks#Weather Forecasting#Databases#Ceo#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Defendify Teams Up with ADI Global Distribution to Offer Cybersecurity Services to Integrators

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Defendify, the all-in-one, award-winning cybersecurity platform, announced today they are teaming up with ADI Global Distribution to offer cybersecurity services to its network of integrators across North America. Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity by delivering multiple layers of protection through an easy-to-use platform designed to continuously strengthen overall cybersecurity posture across people, process and technology.
Reston, VAgovconwire.com

Comcast Business Wins $103M DISA Contract for Ethernet Gateway Services

Comcast Government Services, doing business as Comcast Business, has won a potential 10-year, $102.8 million contract to help the Defense Information Systems Agency replace legacy circuits and establish connectivity with mission partners via ethernet. The company will use Commercial Ethernet Gateway Region 3 to connect external mission partners to the...
Softwareautobodynews.com

CCC Information Services is Now CCC Intelligent Solutions

The new name reflects the company’s focus on applying AI, IoT and advanced analytics to power mission-critical workflows, commerce and connections across the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy. The CCC Cloud platform connects insurers, collision repairers, automakers, lenders, suppliers and more to support the industry's digital transformation. “CCC has evolved from a...
Economygovconwire.com

Advanced Technology International Secures $99M IDIQ Contract to Support Navy Manufacturing Tech Center

Advanced Technology International has been awarded a potential five-year, $99 million contract to help the U.S. Navy run a center that focuses on developing and transitioning technologies needed to manufacture composite-based naval platforms. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Office of Naval Research is intended to support the branch’s Composite Manufacturing...
Businessrubbernews.com

Smithers launches information security services department

AKRON—As a global provider of a range of testing, consulting and information services across an array of industries, Smithers now will enter the information security services realm. The Northeast Ohio company launched the new department May 24, with its intent of delivering auditing certification services for NIST SP 800-171 and...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Caravus Informs Individuals Of Potential Data Security Incident Involving Service Provider

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravus, an independent health care insurance broker based in St. Louis, MO, is providing notice of potential impact to some personal information as a result of a 2020 ransomware attack on a former vendor, Netgain Technology, LLC, based in St. Cloud, MN. Following a thorough investigation, Caravus determined that some individuals' personal information that Caravus previously maintained on behalf of certain clients in or before 2016 may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party as a result of Netgain's security incident. This notification provides further information on the incident and Caravus' response.
Public Healththewealthrace.com

Skyscanner Integrates TravelPerk’s Covid Data Service

Journey search supplier Skyscanner has begun to include knowledge on Covid-19 journey restrictions and documentation necessities into its reserving platform through TravelPerk’s TravelSafe API, the businesses introduced Thursday. Launched in October 2020, TravelSafe was TravelPerk’s first service designed as a standalone product for the broader journey trade, provided as a...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Securiti for Workday enables organizations to protect employee and financial information

Securiti announced Securiti for Workday which enables Sensitive Data Intelligence driven Security, PrivacyOps, Governance and Compliance for sensitive employee and financial data in Workday. The company also announced a strategic investment from Workday Ventures. Securiti’s platform uniquely integrates Sensitive Data Intelligence with Data Security and PrivacyOps automation to allow organizations...
Technologymartechseries.com

Talend First Integration Company to Achieve ISO Certification Standards for Information Security and Data Privacy

Talend , a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced it is the first integration provider to achieve both the information security management standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and the new data privacy controls standard ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications, following an extensive independent external audit. These certifications provide assurance in the company’s commitment to protecting customer, employee, and business information assets.
Softwarearxiv.org

Integration of Security Standards in DevOps Pipelines: An Industry Case Study

In the last decade, companies adopted DevOps as a fast path to deliver software products according to customer expectations, with well aligned teams and in continuous cycles. As a basic practice, DevOps relies on pipelines that simulate factory swim-lanes. The more automation in the pipeline, the shorter a lead time is supposed to be. However, applying DevOps is challenging, particularly for industrial control systems (ICS) that support critical infrastructures and that must obey to rigorous requirements from security regulations and standards. Current research on security compliant DevOps presents open gaps for this particular domain and in general for systematic application of security standards. In this paper, we present a systematic approach to integrate standard-based security activities into DevOps pipelines and highlight their automation potential. Our intention is to share our experiences and help practitioners to overcome the trade-off between adding security activities into the development process and keeping a short lead time. We conducted an evaluation of our approach at a large industrial company considering the IEC 62443-4-1 security standard that regulates ICS. The results strengthen our confidence in the usefulness of our approach and artefacts, and in that they can support practitioners to achieve security compliance while preserving agility including short lead times.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

FRONTSTEPS Releases Integration Between Community And Security Services

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FRONTSTEPS announced a new integration between FRONTSTEPS Community and FRONTSTEPS Security (dwellingLIVE) that dramatically advances its integrated product suite by increasing neighborhood safety, homeowner convenience, and workflow automation for Community Management Companies. Data integration is major challenge for management companies. Manually updating data...
Economymortgageorb.com

Stewart Information Services Acquires Cloudvirga

Stewart Information Services Corp. has acquired Cloudvirga, a fintech company focused on digital mortgage solutions. “Combined with our newly acquired capabilities such as RON, a notary network and valuation services, Cloudvirga’s platform will accelerate our digital offerings in all markets, complement our existing capabilities and enhance our ability to provide customers with end-to-end mortgage services and solutions,” says Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger.
Economygovconwire.com

ArchTIS Signs Federal Channel Partners for Data Security Offering; Kurt Mueffelmann Quoted

ArchTIS and its U.S. subsidiary, Nucleus Cyber, have signed on four channel partners to offer information security technology to government contractors that want to pursue the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. Canberra, Australia-based archTIS said Wednesday its newly formed U.S. federal and defense sales and channel practice...
Small BusinessExecutiveBiz

GSA Announces Integrated Government Contracting Site; Sonny Hashmi Quoted

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced Monday that it has completed the integration of beta.SAM.gov and SAM.gov. The updated SAM.gov is now the system used to register to do business with the federal government, search for contract opportunities, find wage determinations and more. The new website is intended to...
Cell PhonesExecutiveBiz

Hypori Wins Award for Mobile Data Security Approach; Jared Shepard Quoted

Hypori‘s approach to helping organizations protect sensitive information for bring-your-own-device programs won an award from Cyber Defense Magazine. The company said Monday its “Secure Streaming Operating System as a Service” was selected as the BYOD Cutting Edge award winner at the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards ceremony during the 2021 RSA Conference.
Softwareaithority.com

SightCall Launches Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration, Transforms Customer Service Experience Through AR-Powered Visual Support

SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, announced its new product integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, combining SightCall’s visual support platform with one of the most versatile enterprise resource planning solutions on the market. Management capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be further enhanced through the use of AR and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that guides customers remotely through mobile devices, with video call sessions quickly initiated from a Dynamics 365 object such as a case or work order.
Computersaithority.com

Fantom Integrates RenVM Cross-Chain Support to Its Blockchain

Fantom has begun working with RenVM allowing for the use of their technology which supports cross-chain functionality. This marks a massively significant advancement in Fantom’s infrastructure, which allows currencies from other blockchains to be exchanged on their blockchain as well. Integrating these new currencies allows Fantom to use them as well and brings a stable, secure trading platform to their technology.
Computersarxiv.org

CoRI: Collective Relation Integration with Data Augmentation for Open Information Extraction

Integrating extracted knowledge from the Web to knowledge graphs (KGs) can facilitate tasks like question answering. We study relation integration that aims to align free-text relations in subject-relation-object extractions to relations in a target KG. To address the challenge that free-text relations are ambiguous, previous methods exploit neighbor entities and relations for additional context. However, the predictions are made independently, which can be mutually inconsistent. We propose a two-stage Collective Relation Integration (CoRI) model, where the first stage independently makes candidate predictions, and the second stage employs a collective model that accesses all candidate predictions to make globally coherent predictions. We further improve the collective model with augmented data from the portion of the target KG that is otherwise unused. Experiment results on two datasets show that CoRI can significantly outperform the baselines, improving AUC from .677 to .748 and from .716 to .780, respectively.