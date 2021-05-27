Mill Rats duo take long road to Prospect League opener (roster graphic)

Sam Mast and D.J. Alexander drove 101/2 hours from Tennessee to Johnstown earlier this week.

The two college baseball players are hoping to enjoy a long ride while making history with the Johnstown Mill Rats.

“I think it’s a great challenge,” Alexander said of helping the fledgling Prospect League team debut against the West Virginia Miners on Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. “I don’t think it’s anything I’m scared of doing. I’m glad to be up here.

“I’m glad to be a member of the first summer ball team in Johns- town.”

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Mast is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound catcher from Nashville, and Alexander is a 5-9, 200-pound outfielder from Atlanta, Georgia.

They each play at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

“It was a 101/2 hour drive,” Mast said.

“It was different, but where we go to school, Lincoln Memorial, is kind of like Johns- town but not as big, a small town in the mountains.”

Lincoln Memorial went 11-24 this season, with an 8-20 mark in the South Atlantic Conference.

“I just finished my freshman year in college,” Alexander said. “This year was kind of a down year for us, but I think next year we will be really good.”

Lincoln Memorial head coach Justin Haywood had a connection with Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn and his staff.

“Our coach sent us up here. He asked if we wanted to play and we said, ‘Yeah, we’ll go for it.’

“He is familiar with the coaches here,” Mast said.

Johnstown Mill Rats player DJ Alexander. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

The Mill Rats will compete in the 16-team Prospect League, a collegiate wooden bat league with franchises in four divisions across seven states.

Johnstown is in the East Division with the Champion City Kings (Springfield, Ohio), Chillicothe Paints (Chillicothe, Ohio) and West Virginia Miners (Beckley, West Virginia).

“The past few months have been extremely enjoyable for me,” said Lynn, who was hired in December. “When I was brought in as the manager, we only had one kid signed. It has been fun to bring in 31 other guys and be able to hand-pick them.

“I wanted to give back to the local community of Johnstown and bring in local (regional) guys to show that we’re serious about being local, supporting local and hopefully the community can do that in turn for us.”

A former player at California University of Pennsylvania, Lynn said the lineup at the Point on Thursday most likely will be different than the one he fields in a week or two.

“We have 14 or 15 guys right now in postseason play all across Division I, II and III,” Lynn said. “We should have all of those guys by the first week of June or the second week of June. We have 11 guys in the Atlantic Regional between Bloomsburg, Seton Hill, Millersville and Charleston, West Virginia.

“Obviously, we can only have one winner of that regional, so hopefully we should be getting 10 or so guys back from those schools.”

The current roster has 20 players, including 10 pitchers and 10 position players. That leaves the manager only two position players on his bench.

Pitt-Johnstown redshirt senior left-hander Brady Walker will be the opening night pitcher for the Mill Rats.

Walker was the winning hurler when Martella’s Pharmacy beat New Orleans 3-2 to claim the first AAABA Tournament championship in Johnstown history in 2018. He is a North Star High School graduate.

“Hopefully, he can set the tone early, especially from the angle he throws from the left side,” Lynn said. “He throws a three-quarter down low, and you don’t see that too often from the left side. We’re looking forward to him to get out there and start and show guys something they don’t see a lot.

“He threw AAABA. We felt this could be a good opportunity for us and to bring good press to the AAABA.”

After the home opener, the Mill Rats travel to West Virginia to face the Miners on Friday night. A two-game set in Chillicothe will be played Saturday and Sunday before Johnstown returns to the Point to face Champion City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.