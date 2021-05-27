Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Mill Rats duo take long road to Prospect League opener (roster graphic)

By Mike Mastovich mmastovich@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago

Sam Mast and D.J. Alexander drove 101/2 hours from Tennessee to Johnstown earlier this week.

The two college baseball players are hoping to enjoy a long ride while making history with the Johnstown Mill Rats.

“I think it’s a great challenge,” Alexander said of helping the fledgling Prospect League team debut against the West Virginia Miners on Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. “I don’t think it’s anything I’m scared of doing. I’m glad to be up here.

“I’m glad to be a member of the first summer ball team in Johns- town.”

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYFUm_0aDBDrZl00

Mast is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound catcher from Nashville, and Alexander is a 5-9, 200-pound outfielder from Atlanta, Georgia.

They each play at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

“It was a 101/2 hour drive,” Mast said.

“It was different, but where we go to school, Lincoln Memorial, is kind of like Johns- town but not as big, a small town in the mountains.”

Lincoln Memorial went 11-24 this season, with an 8-20 mark in the South Atlantic Conference.

“I just finished my freshman year in college,” Alexander said. “This year was kind of a down year for us, but I think next year we will be really good.”

Lincoln Memorial head coach Justin Haywood had a connection with Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn and his staff.

“Our coach sent us up here. He asked if we wanted to play and we said, ‘Yeah, we’ll go for it.’

“He is familiar with the coaches here,” Mast said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6f65_0aDBDrZl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQLjo_0aDBDrZl00
Johnstown Mill Rats player DJ Alexander. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

The Mill Rats will compete in the 16-team Prospect League, a collegiate wooden bat league with franchises in four divisions across seven states.

Johnstown is in the East Division with the Champion City Kings (Springfield, Ohio), Chillicothe Paints (Chillicothe, Ohio) and West Virginia Miners (Beckley, West Virginia).

“The past few months have been extremely enjoyable for me,” said Lynn, who was hired in December. “When I was brought in as the manager, we only had one kid signed. It has been fun to bring in 31 other guys and be able to hand-pick them.

“I wanted to give back to the local community of Johnstown and bring in local (regional) guys to show that we’re serious about being local, supporting local and hopefully the community can do that in turn for us.”

A former player at California University of Pennsylvania, Lynn said the lineup at the Point on Thursday most likely will be different than the one he fields in a week or two.

“We have 14 or 15 guys right now in postseason play all across Division I, II and III,” Lynn said. “We should have all of those guys by the first week of June or the second week of June. We have 11 guys in the Atlantic Regional between Bloomsburg, Seton Hill, Millersville and Charleston, West Virginia.

“Obviously, we can only have one winner of that regional, so hopefully we should be getting 10 or so guys back from those schools.”

The current roster has 20 players, including 10 pitchers and 10 position players. That leaves the manager only two position players on his bench.

Pitt-Johnstown redshirt senior left-hander Brady Walker will be the opening night pitcher for the Mill Rats.

Walker was the winning hurler when Martella’s Pharmacy beat New Orleans 3-2 to claim the first AAABA Tournament championship in Johnstown history in 2018. He is a North Star High School graduate.

“Hopefully, he can set the tone early, especially from the angle he throws from the left side,” Lynn said. “He throws a three-quarter down low, and you don’t see that too often from the left side. We’re looking forward to him to get out there and start and show guys something they don’t see a lot.

“He threw AAABA. We felt this could be a good opportunity for us and to bring good press to the AAABA.”

After the home opener, the Mill Rats travel to West Virginia to face the Miners on Friday night. A two-game set in Chillicothe will be played Saturday and Sunday before Johnstown returns to the Point to face Champion City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
293
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Millersville, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Johnstown, PA
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Bloomsburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect League#College Baseball#South Atlantic Conference#Springfield College#The Johnstown Mill Rats#The West Virginia Miners#The Mill Rats#The East Division#Chillicothe Paints#Division I#Ii#Pitt Johnstown#Aaaba Tournament#North Star High School#Champion City Kings#Postseason#This Week#Seton Hill#Atlanta#Johnstown Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Johnstown, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week | Ellie Dorian

Sports: Track and field, cross country and swimming. Athletic achievements: In track and field, two-time district medalist and state qualifier; in cross country, 2020 District 6 Class 2A champion, four-time district medalist, four-time conference medalist, 2019 District Class 1A team champions, four-time state qualifier and 2019 PIAA medalist. Coach’s quote:...
Williamsport, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Loss to Williamsport knocks Flood City Thunder from playoff chase

Injuries and missed opportunities in the red zone proved to be costly for the Flood City Thunder on Saturday, as the team was eliminated from Great Eastern Football Association playoff contention with a 42-18 loss to the Williamsport Wildcats at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Bishop McCort graduate Levi Cook...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Richland graduate Dabbs repeats as ACC javelin champ

RALEIGH, N.C. – University of Virginia junior Ethan Dabbs, a 2018 Richland High School graduate, won the javelin title during the first day of competition at the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday. Dabbs claimed his second consecutive javelin title with a winning throw of 71.45...
Johnstown, PAWJAC TV

H.S. Roundup 5-14: three games on the local diamond Friday

JOHNSTOWN -- Friday's coverage saw a pair of softball games, and one more on the baseball diamond. In LHAC softball action, Forest Hills topped Bishop McCort on the road. In Mountain league play, Bellefonte held off Tyrone. In LHAC baseball action, Westmont Hilltop picked up a home win over Bishop...
Johnstown, PAjohnstowntomahawks.com

WEBB WINS IT IN OVERTIME

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Saturday night in an exciting back-and-forth game on Billet Appreciation Night by a final score of 6-5. Similar to yesterday, Danbury broke the ice first with a goal from Valentino Passarelli as he trickled the puck in behind Tomahawks goaltender Connor Strobel 5:41 into the game. Shortly after, the Tomahawks would be headed to the power play as Andrew Eberling was called for tripping. 1:08 into the man-advantage, Daniel Tkac scored his 13th goal of the season from Ryan Poorman and Reed Stark to tie the game at 1. Eight minutes later, Brendan Clark netted his 14th of the season with a nice pass from Will Margel to take the lead at 2-1. With just 25 seconds remaining in the opening period, Danbury’s Hank McDonagh was sent off for slashing, giving the Tomahawks an opportunity to extend the lead early in the 2nd.
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

PHOTO GALLERY | Tomahawks battle back to defeat Black Bears

The final three-game homestand of the regular season for the Johnstown Tomahawks began Friday night without much at stake in the standings for the NAHL East Division champion squad, so head coach Mike Letizia took the opportunity to rest some regulars, including top scorers Jay Ahearn and Will Margel. Johnstown’s...
Johnstown, PAjohnstowntomahawks.com

TOMAHAWKS CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON WITH WEEKEND SWEEP

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 5-4 Sunday afternoon in their final game of the regular season. Danbury got an early power play opportunity as Brendan Clark was called for slashing 2:43 into the game. The Tomahawks killed off the penalty and shortly after rookie David Matousek opened the scoring, netting his first NAHL goal to give the Tomahawks the first goal of the game for the first time this weekend. Then, with just 44 seconds remaining in the period, Jay Ahearn found the back of the net for the 30th time this season, giving the Tomahawks a 2-0 lead heading into the 2nd period.
Johnstown, PANew Castle News

McCutchen honors Conemaugh Health System 'true heroes'

Conemaugh Health System employees have received a shout-out from a popular athlete. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen recorded a message thanking workers for their dedication during a tough year. The 38-second video was posted on the health system’s Twitter account as part of its National Hospital Week observance. “It’s been...
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Exciting times for fans of local sports

As I visited home recently, I thought about how the entertainment landscape is really looking up in the The Friendly City. Leaders in the community and entrepreneurs alike have really invested a lot and provided opportunities in Johnstown, especially when it comes to the sports world. It is really an...
Johnstown, PAfox8tv.com

Johnstown BMX

The Johnstown BMX state qualifier race was hosted at Highland Regional Park Today. Hundreds of riders ages 3 to 60 competed by age and proficiency levels. Organizers say these participants traveled to Johnstown from all over Pa. This was one of eight qualifier races in the state from now through August. Organizers say they had an even better turnout than expected.
Johnstown, PAWJAC TV

Hawks rally past Hat Tricks Friday night

JOHNSTOWN -- The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Friday night 2-1. The game was a battle goalies with Danbury’s Andrew Pichora and Johnstown’s Sam Evola allowing just one combined goal in the first two periods. The two teams combined for 61 shots on net. The Jr. Hat...
Lexington, VAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown native takes command with parade at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. – Kasey Meredith, a Johnstown native, took command of the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute during a parade Friday. The Westmont Hilltop graduate is the first female regimental commander, the highest-ranking cadet, in the school’s 182-year history. “I’m truly excited to take command Friday and...