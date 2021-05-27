Cancel
Ebensburg, PA

Ebensburg pool set to open 'just as a regular season' on Saturday

By Shawn Curtis scurtis@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago
Dozens of people enjoy the cool water of the Ebensburg Swimming Pool on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.  Eric Knopsnyder eknopsnyder@tribdem.com

EBENSBURG – With the Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, Recreation Director Dirk Johnson has excellent news for area residents looking to take the plunge as summer approaches but worried about capacity limitations laid out by state and federal health officials in respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are no (capacity) guidelines that they laid out for pools themselves,” Johnson said. “So the pool is opening as we would have normally two years ago before COVID. We’re opening the pool just as a regular season.”

Johnson said the news was made public at Monday’s Ebensburg Borough Council meeting, but added that mask protocols for those who have not received vaccinations for the novel coronavirus are in place.

“We do ask that if you’re not vaccinated that you wear your mask (into the facility),” Johnson said. “Once you’re in the pool and you’re situated, you can take the mask off.

“But again, that relies on the person coming in. We don’t know if they’re vaccinated or not. We’re just hoping that people are taking it upon themselves to take precautions if they aren’t vaccinated.”

In 2020, access to the pool was restricted only to residents of the Central Cambria School District. That constraint has been lifted this year.

Once the swimming facility opens this weekend, it will be open every day until Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 6, although Saturday’s opening may be compromised by dreary weather conditions forecasted for the region.

“Our expected date to open is this Saturday,” Johnson said.

“We always tell people to call ahead and make sure. The weather is supposed to be pretty bad this Saturday, so we may have to delay our opening to Sunday or Monday. Then we’ll be open every day until Labor Day.”

The pool’s daily walk-up rate is $6 for adults and $4 for kids ages 3-18 and seniors ages 55 and up.

The facility also offers multi-visit passes for a minimum of five days along with season rates for residents and nonresidents of Ebensburg Borough.

The pool’s hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Johnson did note that there is one more safeguard in place for those coming to the pool.

“One thing that we did change, if you’re doing a daily walk-in, there’s a form that we need you to fill out,” Johnson said. “Just so we know who’s in the pool in case there would be, God forbid, a COVID incident. We would know who was there that day, and we’d be able to contact those individuals.”

Johnson said that the information collected on those forms would just be a name, address, phone number and whoever else may be with that individual.

Johnstown, PA
