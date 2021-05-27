Portage athletics to leave WestPAC for Heritage Conference in 2022-23

Portage Area High School will join the Heritage Conference in athletic competition during the 2022-23 school year and leave the WestPAC.

“We anticipate some changes in the WestPAC in the next so many years,” said Portage Athletic Director Jeremy Burkett, noting last season’s co-op football agreement between Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale and another co-op soon to involve Shade and Conemaugh Township.

“Everyone in the league knows that there is no way we can continue to survive without making changes. I anticipate changes being made in the next couple years.

“We thought we could make a decision to make sure we’re in a safe spot,” Burkett said.

“We really respect the Heritage Conference. We work well with them. We admire what they do. We know that they have a need. They are all District 6 teams. They have a great academic competition and that was something that our administration and school board really thought was a cool idea.”

Burkett said the Portage Board of Directors approved a proposal to apply for membership to the Heritage Conference during its May meeting.

The Heritage Conference unanimously approved Portage’s application to join during a Tuesday meeting, according to conference President Jody Rainey, of Homer-Center High School.

Portage will continue to participate in the WestPAC for the 2021-22 school year in athletics and join the Heritage in athletics the following year, both Rainey and Burkett said.

The Mustangs will begin participating in academic competitions and programs held in the Heritage Conference in 2021-22, Rainey said.

“We’re extremely excited to have Portage join the Heritage Conference,” Rainey said.

“Everyone knows Portage’s tradition of athletic excellence.

“I don’t know if people know about Portage’s academic excellence as well.

“We want to create better opportunities for our students.

“With that in mind, this is a great addition to our conference. (Portage Principal) Ralph (Cecere) and Jeremy (Burkett) do everything with integrity and for the betterment of their students and other students throughout our area.

“This is a win, win, win situation for everybody.”

The Heritage Conference will welcome former Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference member Cambria Heights during the 2021-22 school year.

Two Heritage programs, Blairsville and Saltsburg, recently announced they will combine to form River Valley and compete as the Panthers in athletics.

The Heritage will include Cambria Heights, Homer-Center, Marion Center, Northern Cambria, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley, United and West Shamokin in the 2021-22 school year, with the addition of Portage set for the following year.

“We feel it’s too late in the game to jump into athletics (in the upcoming academic year),” Burkett said.

“We thought we would put people in a tough situation leaving this late. Schedules have been made. Officials have been assigned. We felt it would be best to have a one-year transition.”

Burkett said Portage has nothing but respect for the WestPAC. The Mustangs were a charter member of the conference when it formed in 2000 after the breakup of the former Appalachian Conference.

“The WestPAC has been very good to Portage and very helpful in this process,” Burkett said.

“The conference advised us and helped us. I have nothing but compliments for the WestPAC. A great small conference.

“Look at the last year and see how many WestPAC schools have made it to the state level as well.

“I’m looking forward to being in the conference one more year.”

The WestPAC includes schools from both District 5 and District 6. A small group of its members do not participate in football.

Previously, there had been 10 football schools, but Ferndale joined a co-op with Conemaugh Valley in 2020. Shade is finalizing a co-op agreement with Conemaugh Township, according to the school’s athletic director, Paul Leonard.

WestPAC football schools for the upcoming academic year include Berlin Brothersvalley, Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Meyersdale, North Star, Portage and Windber.

WestPAC schools that either don’t have a football program or will be part of a co-op are Ferndale, Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Turkeyfoot Valley.

“We did not want to be left out with nowhere to go,” Burkett said. “Our superintendent and administration wanted us to be proactive.”

WestPAC secretary Craig Gindlesperger, who is the Meyersdale athletic director, said Portage had informed the conference of its possible exit.

“Portage wasn’t hiding anything from us,” Gindlesperger said. “They told us a couple months ago they were possibly looking at different directions. When the whole Blairsville-Saltsburg thing went down, things changed quickly.”

Gindlesperger said the WestPAC has been exploring potential options as enrollments decline and schools are considering co-op agreements.

He said in the past, the WestPAC had informal discussions with the Inter-County Conference (ICC) regarding football, even prior to the Portage decision to leave.

“Principals in Somerset County are going to meet and after that, we’ll meet as a league,” Gindlesperger said.

“We have been talking with the ICC a year ago, ‘What if things change?’ We haven’t formally applied to the ICC, but we had talked six months ago.

“Maybe the WestPAC would have a section in the ICC if they would so allow it,” he added.

“Again, we didn’t talk any further than football back at that time.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.