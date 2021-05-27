Royal Caribbean Group to resume US sailings in June

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International's U.S. comeback marks its first step forward with the cruise line's return to Alaska this summer. Today, the cruise vacation company announced plans to launch its Alaska season with 7-night cruises - roundtrip from Seattle - on returning favorites Serenade and Ovation of the Seas , beginning July 19 and August 13, respectively. After more than a year with cruising on pause and the significant impact its had on the beloved Alaskan communities, travelers can now chart a course for the culture-rich destinations they have looked forward to discovering while helping revive the local economies. The new summer 2021 Alaska cruises on Serenade and Ovation's existing sailings are available to book today.