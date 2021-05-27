Cancel
Royal Caribbean Group to resume US sailings in June

Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean Group has received the green light to resume sailings from the US, more than a year after cruising was suspended because of the pandemic. On June 26, the cruise giant will mark its long-awaited US return with Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

travelweekly.co.uk
