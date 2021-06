"Now more than ever, I’m understood," says makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre, who believes the bright new, post-pandemic world will be one that's more embracing of—if not hungry for—his bold aesthetic, which channels a mind-bending, Dali-like surrealism into wearable graphic eye and lip statements that inspire real-world awe. "I love playing with shapes. I love playing with colors. It’s always been my thing. I’ve never been afraid to step outside of the box and do whatever I want. Now, I feel like people are getting it. It's creating this fantasy that people want."