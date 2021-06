Daniel Ricciardo delivered his best performance to date with McLaren at the Spanish Grand Prix, but admitted mistakes need to be addressed. Barcelona saw Ricciardo match his best result for his new team as he finished sixth on Sunday, repeating his position from Imola and also out-qualify team-mate Lando Norris by his biggest margin so far. Despite that, and the fact he gained a position from his starting spot of seventh, Ricciardo concedes there are a lot of areas he needs to work on.