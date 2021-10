Unlocking the Value in Data: What VI Government Employees Need to Know about Data Government employees, grant writers, managers and others interested in learning more about data and how it is used across the territory are invited to attend the University of the Virgin Islands Data Science Program’s webinar from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, via Zoom.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO