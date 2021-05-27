Man who went on stabbing spree in home is shot and killed by one of his victims

(HARTLY, Del.) — A man has been shot and killed after stabbing several people with a knife before one of his victims was able to shoot him with a shotgun. The incident occurred at approximately 4:29 a.m. on Wednesday May 26, in Hartly, Delaware — about 10 miles west of Dover — when Delaware State Police were dispatched to a residence located in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road to reports of a person being shot and multiple people suffering from stab wounds, according to the Delaware State Police.