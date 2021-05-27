West Shamokin Elementary students join Rural Valley American Legion Post 523 to honor veterans at cemetery
The Rural Valley American Legion Post 523, along with the sixth grade class of West Shamokin Elementary School, recently placed American Flags at the grave sites of veterans at the Rural Valley Cemetery. The students are pictured with their teachers and retired teacher Eileen Serene who started this program 22 years ago. In addition to Serene, teachers pictured include: Lori […]