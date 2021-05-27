Cancel
Science

Lake Windermere Pulse Check – May 27 edition

By Columbia Valley Pioneer
columbiavalleypioneer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a grey, drizzly long weekend, it was a grey, drizzly Tuesday morning on the lake. We even had a few pebbles of hail pepper the water around our boat! But the water is warming up nicely anyway – we had readings close to 15 °C at our North site near Taynton Bay!

www.columbiavalleypioneer.com
