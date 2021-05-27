Lake Windermere Pulse Check – May 27 edition

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cedar River Country Home. A complete renovation and expansion in 2007 created a fine year round house with very nice details. Through the custom stained glass entry door you enter an expansive living room with fireplace and wide dining area. The efficient kitchen has fine custom Amish built cabinetry. Both full baths have excellent tile work. Two bedrooms on the first floor.The large second floor area is presently used as a craftwork and library area and could be easily turned into a large bunk room or master suite area. The large screen porch with mahogany flooring overlooks the property down to the river. At the river you can paddle upstream or cast a line for trout.The basement is semi-finished, with insulated and covered walls and new laminate flooring. The basement walk out is convenient to the barbecue and fire-pit outside area. Very well maintained home, ready to move in with nothing to fix. Highspeed Internet and whole house generator. A very nice home in a very nice area. Two very fine buildings on 2.75 acres. Set in the beautiful wilderness area between Indian Lake and Blue Mountain Lake bordering State Land, both buildings were meticulously built and exhibit superb quality craftsmanship and materials. The shop is zoned commercial, and the cabin residential. The two buildings share almost 3 acres along Route 30 and border the Blue Mountain Wild Forest along the back boundary. The shop is well suited as a private workshop for any craft and is also a perfect location and setting for any retail business. At over 2200 square feet with appealing storefront the shop offers space for a variety of uses. Hand built in 1978 and 1982 by Mr. Don Hamilton for his personal and professional use, the shop and cabin are very fine buildings of lasting quality. Expertly hand hewn log work, custom doors, trim, cupboards, shelves, railings, and stonework make the cabin a joy to behold and live in, and the shop is a natural place for visitors. Truly unique find. Looking for investment property? This end unit townhome is located at Jack Frost Mountain in Snow Ridge Village. Home offers 1 bedroom, loft and 2 baths, kitchen, living room and dining area, wood burning fireplace and deck. Located on cul-de-sac. Close to slopes and of course shopping, casinos, water parks and restaurants. Welcome to Burkes Cottages on Indian Lake! Two for the price of one! A charming 2 bedroom one bath cottage with living and dining space and a large screened porch with beautiful views of Indian Lake and its eastern shoreline of mountains in the central Adirondacks offers year round living or a great summer getaway in the Adirondacks. In addition, a Studio cottage with ample living space, a sleeping loft, kitchen and bath and relaxing front porch. The property also includes deeded beach and dock rights for lake enjoyment. Excellent Rental history for both units to offset expenses. Schedule your showing today!