The allocation was approved on Tuesday and comes from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package approved by Congress in March. Brooke Federico is a Public Information Officer for the County of Riverside. She said, “The American Rescue Act Funds are providing additional support for our residents and our business as well as our county government to ensure that we can continue to make appropriate investments; in the community.”

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO