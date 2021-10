Virgin Islanders got a chilling demonstration Tuesday of just how easy it is to build a “ghost gun” from parts procured online and shipped in the mail. St. Croix Deputy Police Chief Uston Cornelius assembled just such a gun – so-called because they do not have serial numbers and the individual parts can be purchased without background checks – in less than one minute during a V.I. Police Department press briefing on Tuesday, broadcast live on YouTube. Ghost guns are becoming increasingly common in the USVI, he said.

