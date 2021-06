Coughing, sneezing, watering eyes and runny noses are all the markers of possible allergens in your home. Yes, of course, these are also symptoms you can suffer from because of outdoor allergens. However, those same outdoor allergies can find their way indoors, so you have to figure out easy ways of getting rid of allergens in your home. And while your house may seem like a vast space where dust and pet dander can hide and cling to everything, you can be mindful so that you can mitigate some of the effects.