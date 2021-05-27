NC fintech startup gamifies financial education, lands American Express pilot

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.