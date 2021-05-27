Cancel
Personal Finance

NC fintech startup gamifies financial education, lands American Express pilot

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis North Carolina startup says the key to teaching financial literacy to Generation Z is simple: games and incentives. Meet Zogo Finance, a Durham-based fintech startup founded by a Gen Zer himself, recent Duke University grad Bolun Li. Since launching its gamified financial literacy app back in 2019, it has...

Related
Winston-salem, NCwraltechwire.com

Fluree and Lead Semantics, two NC tech startups, partner on new product

WINSTON-SALEM & CHAPEL HILL – Two North Carolina companies are entering a technical partnership to bring a fully integrated solution to enterprise data management teams seeking to build semantic-capable, secure data fabrics. Winston-Salem-based Fluree, which built what it calls an immutable semantic graph data platform, will partner with Chapel Hill’s...
The fintech express is leaving women behind

The fintech express is leaving women behind

Technology was supposed to broaden access to financial services and help eliminate economic inequalities. But so far the explosion of banking and investment apps has failed to narrow one persistent divide: the gender gap in financial inclusion. Policymakers should take note. In the post-pandemic recovery, they cannot entrust the market forces of fintech to support female economic empowerment.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 763 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Personal Financetearsheet.co

The benefits of early data access for fintech startups

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that helps early-stage fintechs by providing them with free access to financial data feeds and APIs from over 40 data providers including Plaid, Morningstar and Equifax. It was started by a group of Boston-based fintech entrepreneurs and investors who recognized that the high cost and inaccessibility of data posed a consistent challenge to startups in the industry.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Startups Beef Up Financial Staffs To Prep For SPAC IPO Path

Startups, which are raising an abundance of cash, are moving to hire more chief financial officers (CFOs), The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. Usually, startups would have just a few dozen employees and would be looking to stay light-footed, keeping their payrolls less burdened in their first few years, according to WSJ. Many would delay hiring CFOs until they became more robust organizations and had more of the means to do so.
EconomyTechCrunch

Jai Kisan, a fintech startup aimed at rural India, raises $30 million

Hundreds of millions of people in India today live in rural areas. Most of them don’t have a credit score. The professions they work on — largely farming — aren’t considered a business by most lenders in India. These farmers and other professionals also don’t have a documented credit history, which puts them in a risky category for banks to grant them a loan.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B FinTech Investors Target Startups Connecting Firms To Finance

Whether via corporate cards, trade finance or loans, the B2B FinTech startups that raised funding this week were the ones that help other businesses access capital. It's the latest signal of a potential rebound of venture capitalist attention for the alternative corporate finance industry, but it was a cash flow management FinTech that took the top spot this time.
MinoritiesMySanAntonio

The Latin American startups that attract the most financing

This week a new agreement was announced between WeWork and Softbank, a joint venture agreement with SoftBank Latin America Fund, - the most important venture fund in Latin America - that will manage coworking operations in the region. With this in mind, let's take a look at Latino startups that are already a unicorn or on their way to becoming one thanks to the levels of investment they attract.
Economyfinextra.com

Americans trust banks over fintechs and Big Tech with personal data

Americans trust traditional banks more than government agencies or fintechs - and far more than Big Tech - to safeguard their personal data, according to a BIS survey. The survey of around 1300 US household heads asked respondents to give sectors a score of between one (no trust at all) and seven (complete trust) when it comes to safeguarding data such as bank transaction history, geolocation and social media data.
Minoritiesbloombergtax.com

Black Business Owners Turned to Fintech to Get U.S. Pandemic Aid

Black-owned businesses were much likelier than their peers to use online lenders than traditional banks when applying for U.S. pandemic relief loans, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. About one in four Black owners seeking a Paycheck Protection Program loan applied to a fintech...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Express Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express (AXP) - Get Report today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually. On Friday, June 4, 2021, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Mr. Squeri will participate in a virtual fireside chat relating to the company's business strategy and financial performance beginning at 9 a.m. (ET).
San Francisco, CASFGate

Hummingbird Selected as Member of the American Fintech Council

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Hummingbird RegTech, a provider of anti-money laundering (AML) compliance technology, announced its selection as a member of the American FinTech Council (AFC). As an AFC member, Hummingbird will work with other industry leaders to ensure responsible innovation and shape a more tech-centric, outcomes-oriented, and efficient approach to compliance.
BusinessFast Company

This fintech startup thinks it can help companies build conscious business cultures

Intel introduced the corporate world to the concept of Objectives and Key Results, or OKRs, for measuring goals. Netflix ushered in unlimited vacation policies. Will Bolt, a seven-year-old fintech company, coax companies into adopting biweekly performance feedback and cultures that value writing over talking?. San Francisco-based Bolt, which offers online...
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Tyrone Ross launches cryptocurrency-for-advisors fintech startup

Tyrone Ross is finally pulling back the curtain on the cryptocurrency-for-advisors fintech company he has been building for nearly a year. Onramp Invest provides a digital suite of resources to educate RIAs on cryptocurrencies and help them invest clients into Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets. The idea is to offer advisors a one-stop shop with compliant access to crypto markets along with resources to keep advisors informed and clients safe.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Fintech Startup Nirvana Technology Signs Lease in Wynwood

Miami will soon welcome a new Silicon Valley tenant. Fintech startup Nirvana Technology, headed by tech veteran Bill Harris, signed a three-year lease for 3,700 square feet in Miami’s Wynwood district. Asking rent for the office at 120 NE 27th Street was $38 per square foot, landlord Bill Rammos told...
MinoritiesArkansas Online

Black Americans share in flurry of business startups

There has been a surge in startups in America that experts have yet to fully explain. But a new study -- using data that allows researchers to more precisely track new businesses across time and place -- finds that the surge coincides with federal stimulus, and is strongest in Black communities.