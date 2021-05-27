Cancel
How To Create Portable Boot Drives For Your Studio

By Production Expert
pro-tools-expert.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article for Production Expert, Charles Dayton details how he creates boot drives of his machines for when he’s working away from his home studio. A little while ago, there was a question posed in the ‘Post Production for Film and TV’ group about how rerecording mixers were taking their projects from their home studios to a larger stage. What’s known as “Four Walling” a stage. A lot of folks were talking about the hassle of dragging their computer, work drives, and iLoks to the stage to work. Some had portable rigs in rolling racks, some talked about getting the stage to install the plugins they were working with. I don’t do any of that, and I have four-walled a few stages in town.

