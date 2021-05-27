Cancel
MODERATELY CONFUSED

 May 27

Cover picture for the articleToday is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. In 1199, King John of England was crowned in Westminster Abbey nearly two months after the death of his brother, Richard I (“The Lion-Hearted”). In 1861, Chief Justice Roger Taney, sitting as a federal circuit court judge in Baltimore, ruled that President Abraham Lincoln lacked the authority to suspend the […]

Abraham Lincoln
PoliticsTenth Amendment Center

Warnings from the Founders on the Dangers of War

As students of history, the Founders recognized that war and its offspring – like debt, armies and taxes – are the greatest threat to liberty. So they sought to create a system that would guard against it – rather than hurry us into it. Path to Liberty: May 31, 2021.
Politicssportsgrindentertainment.com

Civil rights lawyer issues reminder of Memorial Day origins

Today marks Memorial Day, and as with many American traditions, there are competing histories of its origin. Memorial Day is, of course, a long-established federal holiday dedicated to honouring America’s veterans who have died in service. It lands on the last Monday in May. It began its life as “Decoration Day” and it started following the Civil War, a war with more than 600,000 solider causalities.
Three Reasons to Vote Republican

Three Reasons to Vote Republican

The core values of abolition, freedom of speech, and free markets. As an American who is also a minority, I am frequently asked how it is I could vote Republican. Even in a severely polarized society where a great ideological chasm exists along racial lines, I stand firm on my party affiliation. When my values are questioned, my response is always the same: freedom.
Religiongreensboro.com

Michael Gerson: U.S. history teaches us to be 'woke'

WASHINGTON — In the evangelical Christian tradition, you generally know when you’ve been “saved” or “converted.” It comes in a rush of spiritual relief. A burden feels lifted. But how does one know if he or she has become “woke”? How does one respond to this altar call and accept...
"Americanism"

“Americanism”

The Forks Amerian Legion Post #106 is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the American Legion Scholarship is Emily Adams. This year’s essay subject was “Americanism.” The Scholarship Committee had a tough choice to make as all of the essays were very good. We’d like to thank all of...
Politicsthedispatch.com

A Tribute to the Dead, A Reminder to the Living

You could think of World War I as the last of 1,200 years of conflicts between the rival royal houses of Europe. Or you could think of it as the first war of the American era of world history. But if you’re like most of us, you usually don’t think of it at all.
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What we remember this Memorial Day

While it's unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America's Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, Scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It's good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation's memory, as did their cause.
Jim Martin: We need a new 'Greatest Generation'

Jim Martin: We need a new ‘Greatest Generation’

This is asking for a lot, but it rings true: We need a new “Greatest Generation” to seize control of their futures and ensure the United States’ status as the world’s most powerful nation. With Memorial Day upon us, there’s no better time than now not only to thank those...
Religionarcamax.com

John M. Crisp: It's time for a better national motto

Our national motto — “In God We Trust” — was not birthed along with our nation in 1776. In fact, founders such as Franklin, Jefferson and Madison probably wouldn’t have looked kindly on such a motto. They were skeptical about traditional religion, and they were particularly wary of connections between church and state.
MinoritiesDaily Advance

NC politics explained in one word: Race

A national political reporter recently asked me how I would explain North Carolina politics to a class of college students. It has always been about race. It still is. The latest front is the battle at UNC-Chapel Hill over tenure for a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Conservatives cloak their objections to her in academic robes. But they dislike Nikole Hannah-Jones, a UNC alumna and New York Times reporter, because she produced “The 1619 Project” about slavery’s impact on America.
Societynonprofitquarterly.org

Moral Leadership: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Robert Franklin, Part II

Dr. Nicholas Harvey initiated a series at Edge Leadership entitled Policy for Liberation. The purpose of the event is to discuss hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations for Black liberation in US policy. In this excerpt, Dr. Robert Franklin articulates his thinking on “moral leadership.” Dr. Franklin serves as the inaugural chair of the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory University.
FestivalRichmond.com

Letters to the Editor: Memorial Day 2021

Editor’s note: We share the following in honor of Memorial Day. Washington, D.C., May 5, 1868. I. The 30th day of May, 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land. In this observance no form or ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.
Race defines NC politics - again

Race defines NC politics - again

A national political reporter recently asked me how I would explain North Carolina politics to a class of college students. It has always been about race. It still is. The latest front is the battle at UNC-Chapel Hill over tenure for a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Conservatives cloak their objections to her in academic robes. But they dislike Nikole Hannah-Jones, a UNC alumna and New York Times reporter, because she produced “The 1619 Project” about slavery’s impact on America.
LIEUTENANT COLONEL THEODORE ROOSEVELT, JR.

LIEUTENANT COLONEL THEODORE ROOSEVELT, JR.

Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., or “Ted,” as his friends called him, lived up to the legacy of his father and namesake, President Theodore Roosevelt. The younger Roosevelt was a proven combat leader in both world wars, an aspiring politician, a successful businessman, an accomplished hunter and explorer, as well as governor of Puerto Rico and the Philippines. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., like his father, received the Medal of Honor, one of only two father–son duos to be awarded America’s highest honor (the other being Arthur MacArthur and Douglas MacArthur). Roosevelt rose through the ranks during the Great War, ending it as a lieutenant colonel commanding the 26th Infantry Regiment in the 1st Division. He participated in numerous engagements in 1918, which included Cantigny, Soissons, and the Meuse–Argonne campaign. He was cited for bravery, wounded in action, the first reserve officer to command a regiment in combat, and was the spearhead of the American attempt to liberate the French city of Sedan in the waning hours of the war.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Whose statues will be moved when we’re dead, and why?

Sen. J. William Fulbright might be Arkansas’ second most important historical political figure after President Bill Clinton, but his statue will be moved because of his record on civil rights. Fulbright served in the Senate from 1944 to 1974. He was the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman from 1959 to...
June 2 – The Return of the King

June 2 – The Return of the King

Proverbs 16:16-17 2 Samuel 19:13 – David invites Absalom’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Amasa, to join him. David was interested in a speedy reconciliation, not a vindictive punishment, similar to Abraham Lincoln’s vision for a post-Civil War America. 2 Samuel 19:15 – Gilgal – Where Joshua built the monument...
Today in History

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year. On June 2, 1979, Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country. On this date:. In 1897, Mark Twain was...
PoliticsPosted by
AL.com

Memorial Day 2021: Quotes, remembrances to honor those who died in service to their country

Memorial Day is a time set aside to honor those who died in service to their country. The day traces its roots to the period after the Civil War when the head of an organization of Union veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to mark the graves of the war dead with flowers. The day of May 30 was selected. Other cities around the country, both Union and Confederate, held similar observances.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

A week dedicated to the better angels

In this era of polarization, one is uncomfortably reminded of what Abraham Lincoln warned against back in 1858, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Just a few years later, it took a bloody war to keep America united. So now, in our time, let’s hope that the divisions in...