Travelers United works with aviation industry on sustainable aviation fuel
Aviation and environmental leaders work together to pass the Sustainable Skies Act. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, Airlines for America (A4A) CEO Nick Calio, and the Environmental Defense Fund’s senior vice president for climate Nathaniel Keohane stood side by side. They are working together to push the passage of a momentous bill that promises to reduce aviation industry carbon emissions. They all realize that the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is only one of the first steps in the reduction of carbon emissions. Working toward the goal of carbon emission reduction will continue.www.travelersunited.org