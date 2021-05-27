Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Travelers United works with aviation industry on sustainable aviation fuel

By Charlie Leocha
travelersunited.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviation and environmental leaders work together to pass the Sustainable Skies Act. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, Airlines for America (A4A) CEO Nick Calio, and the Environmental Defense Fund’s senior vice president for climate Nathaniel Keohane stood side by side. They are working together to push the passage of a momentous bill that promises to reduce aviation industry carbon emissions. They all realize that the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is only one of the first steps in the reduction of carbon emissions. Working toward the goal of carbon emission reduction will continue.

www.travelersunited.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Aviation Fuel#Airlines For America#General Aviation#Aviation Technology#International Airports#Energy Efficiency#Travelers United#Congress#Saf Blender#Aviation Emissions#Aviation Stakeholders#Aviation Executives#Liquid Aviation Fuel#Fuel Efficiency#Travel Stakeholders#Increased Fuel Savings#Conventional Jet Fuel#Environmental Leaders#Sustainability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
United Airlines
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Voice

Mustard seeds for jet fuel will improve technology

The first part is at thevoice.us/transition-wild-mustard-flower-seeds-to-safe-jet-fuel. The Honeywell Incorporated has produced an article about mustard seeds that are being processed for jet fuel. This innovative ingredient has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to Honeywell, “Longer-term, efficiencies in operations will drive the future, from predictive maintenance to electric...
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

Abbott Supplies Self-Testing Option for International Travelers

American Airlines has added a new self-administered Covid-19 test option for travelers returning to the United States on international flights. The carrier is making Abbott BinaxNow Home Test available via a partnership with telehealth provider eMed. Travelers can buy the tests either through an online portal or at select pharmacies, take the tests with them when traveling and administer them within 72 hours prior to travel home. Tests are available individually or in sets of six for $150, and the cost includes a virtual session with an eMed professional to oversee the testing process.
IndustryAviation International News

People in Aviation

Jay Yu has provided a seed investment and joined private aviation services company Flewber Global as co-founder, president, and member of the board of directors. Yu, a dynamic private investor and CEO of Financial Ventures Group, joins Flewber founder and CEO Marc Sellouk in helping to establish and grow the company.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

American Express Global Business Travel and Shell form alliance to help increase supply of sustainable aviation fuel

LONDON, UK – American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and Shell Aviation announce that they will collaborate on an alliance for making sustainable aviation fuel available. The parties will design a model aimed at increasing the supply and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and accelerating the aviation industry’s pathway towards net-zero emissions (NZE).
Industrysimpleflying.com

American And Delta Saw Premium Cabin Revenues Restore Quicker Than Economy

In 2020, airlines had to recalibrate and turn to new playbooks to get out of the crisis. Delta Air Lines, which has been on a quest to be known as a premium airline in the marketplace, saw premium cabin revenues come back stronger during the crisis. At the same time, American Airlines saw its position strengthened with strong premium cabin reviews coming in ahead of the airline’s economy cabins.
Industrybusinesstraveller.com

Amex GBT and Shell form alliance over Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

Shell Aviation and American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) have announced that they will work together to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available to Amex GBT’s corporate customers The two companies are working to “design a model aimed at increasing the supply and use of SAF”. This...
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

CVR Energy explores producing sustainable aviation fuel

U.S. billionaire Carl Icahn’s CVR Energy Inc is exploring whether it can produce sustainable aviation fuel at its refineries, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Renewable fuels account for just a fraction of the fuel for road transportation, but refiners are trying to source different types of feedstock...
Plattsburgh, NYmountainlake.org

The Future of Aviation Tested in the North Country

What could be a revolution in aviation is taking place in the skies over the North Country. BETA Technologies, a company based in Vermont has been testing a new type of aircraft powered entirely by electricity. The company is planning to build a new factory at the airport in Burlington, hire as many as 500 additional workers, and begin manufacturing hundreds of its electric planes as soon as it receives FAA certification, which the company is hopeful will come by 2024. For the past three years, BETA has been doing tests flights from Plattsburgh International Airport. We talk with Chris Caputo, with BETA Technologies, about those flights being conducted out of a hangar on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, and the new generation of electric aircraft that can fly like a plane but also take-off and land vertically like a helicopter. The aircraft, called ALIA-250, can carry up to 6 passengers or 1,500 pounds of cargo. Shipping giant United Parcel Service is the first major company to order the new aircraft, with plans to use the electric planes to transport express packages directly between UPS facilities, instead of airports.
Aerospace & Defensepsrc.org

Regional Aviation Baseline Study complete

The Regional Aviation Baseline Study has been completed and is now available. In addition to the final study and executive summary, supporting materials on the website include an overview presentation, stakeholder engagement report and three working papers on related research topics. The study projects demand for take-offs and landings in...
Aerospace & Defensekey.aero

Aviation Engineering News

The aviation industry is built on a backbone of large-scale engineering, from 400-seater VLAs like the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 777x to the complex mechanical operations behind large international airports. Airlines are facing new challenges surrounding long-haul flights, reduced flight times, safety pressures and environmental impact. Engineering solutions including...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Aviation And The Politics Of Wishing

Does the AAA/UAM recipe for success include jettisoning the droners?. I’m going to give it to you straight cause I like you, and I care about our domestic. aerospace ecosystem. I have some advice and suggestions for those that hope for a. fighting chance at the purported $3 trillion Jetsonian...
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Stakeholders align on priorities for an efficient air transport industry recovery at AFRAA's 9th Aviation Stakeholders Convention

NAIROBI - The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Ethiopian Airlines concluded the 9th Aviation Stakeholders’ Convention with an alignment on priorities for the efficient recovery of the air transport industry in Africa. The event which was held in virtual format, was graced by the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Mrs. Dagmawit Moges as the guest of honor and was attended by 538 participants from the air transport industry and fraternity in Africa and across the globe.
Economypsrc.org

Aviation Baseline Study and Housing Strategy

The development of the Regional Housing Strategy and the Growth Management Policy Board's work to identify, categorize, and prioritize housing strategies will be the main discussion topic at the May 27 Executive Board meeting. The board will also be briefed on the completion of the Regional Aviation Baseline Study, including...
Congress & CourtsMartha's Vineyard Times

Cyr explains aviation bill intent

State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, is sponsoring a bill that he hopes will spark meaningful conversation among his Cape and Islands constituents regarding climate change impacts caused by the aviation industry. Island aviation officials have voiced their concern over the bill which, when initially filed, sought to impose a $1,000...
Congress & CourtsLas Vegas Herald

Congress seeks lower carbon emissions using sustainable aviation fuel

Legislators in Congress are preparing a bill to subsidize the production of sustainable aviation fuels that release fewer carbon emissions. Part of the package will include providing tax credits to producers to encourage lowering the carbon impact of aviation fuel. Government agencies pointed out that jet fuel usage in the...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

ICAO addresses WEF Ministerial meeting on sustainable aviation fuels

MONTREAL - Speaking to a World Economic Forum (WEF) Ministerial meeting on sustainable aviation fuels, ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu underscored that as a worldwide connector of peoples and businesses, and one heavily relied upon to promote economic growth at scales which permit meaningful sustainability investments by global societies, the international civil aviation sector has a key role to play in the world’s post-pandemic green transition.
Personal FinanceAviation International News

Aviation Industry Cheers New SAF Tax Credit Plan

A broad-based consortium of aviation companies and organizations yesterday applauded the introduction of the Sustainable Skies Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. Among those lauding the legislation were airlines, fuel manufacturers and providers, airframers, engine makers, and aviation alphabet organizations such as NBAA, GAMA, NATA, AOPA, and A4A. Sponsored...
Congress & CourtsFlight Global.com

Lawmakers seek to subsidise sustainable aviation fuel production

US lawmakers have introduced a bill to subsidise production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), with supporters describing the measure as key to helping airlines achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The “Sustainable Skies Act”, backed by Democrats and introduced to the House of Representatives on 20 May, is part of a...