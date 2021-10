DENVER — The Denver auditor said the city isn't doing enough to keep its parks clean and safe, according to a new report. The audit was released Thursday afternoon and examines how Denver's Department of Parks and Recreation uses taxpayer dollars on parks. In 2018, Denver voters approved a 0.25% sales tax to support parks, trails and open spaces. The city's Parks Legacy Fund restricts this new revenue to maintaining current and new parks and acquiring additional land for future parks.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO