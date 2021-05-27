Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

PA Senate approves SGOC option for first responders, veterans groups

By FOR THE LEADER TIMES
leadertimes.com
 6 days ago

Recognizing that the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place a severe financial crisis on numerous volunteer and veterans’ organizations, the Pennsylvania Senate this week approved legislation introduced by State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) that will provide a crucial financial lifeline for those vital community organizations. Senate Bill 243 would allow volunteer fire departments, veterans organizations and other […]

www.leadertimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sgoc#Senate Bill#First Responders#Community#Pa Senate#Sgoc#The Pennsylvania Senate#State#Veterans Organizations#Legislation#Numerous Volunteer#Financial Crisis#Fire#R 41
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rep. Claudia Tenney introduces legislation for veteran and first responder memorials

Proposed legislation from U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, would create a federal program to assist in the construction, restoration and maintenance of memorials. The Remembering Our Local Heroes Act would fund eligible monuments honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, law enforcement and firefighters. A grant program would provide grants as much as $100,000 to applicants demonstrating strong community support and secure matching funds from public and private sources.
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

Bill Protecting Religious Liberty Goes To PA Senate

HARRISBURG – A measure protecting the religious liberties of residents of PA’s long term care facilities was approved by the PA House. Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Davanzo, who sponsored House Bill 996, said during the pandemic, nursing homes shut their doors and loved ones could not visit, leaving seniors facing isolation and depression. Not only were family members and friends no longer allowed to visit, but neither were members of the clergy, except in end-of-life situations. The bill would ensure that residents always have full access to clergy members to support their emotional well-being, which is just as important as physical well-being. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.
Pennsylvania Statewbut.com

PA Voters Approve Limiting Emergency Powers

It appears that Pennsylvania voters are putting restrictions on a governor’s power during an emergency following yesterday’s amendment questions. According to the Inquirer, the two amendments will be approved by voters. The vote comes as Republican lawmakers sought to rollback Governor Wolf’s restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proponents of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
DFW Community News

Senate Approves Voting Bill Overnight

Senate Bill 7 includes provisions to limit early voting hours, curtail local voting options, and further tighten voting-by-mail. The upper chamber suspended its own rules to approve it after debating it for hours overnight. In the course of several hours Saturday and early Sunday, Senate Republicans hurtled to move forward...
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Senate Approves Cannon Highway Designation

A resolution that would rename a portion of Route 1 through Danville after former U.S. House Speaker Joe Cannon has cleared the state senate. Senator Scott Bennett announced on Tuesday that the senate approved the resolution that was introduced by State Representative Mike Marron. Members of the Illinois House passed the resolution two weeks ago.
U.S. PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Senate approves public option bill that's not a public option

Even though it no longer creates a government-run public option medical plan, Senate Democrats praised themselves for passing their so-called public option bill Wednesday. The measure, HB1232, originally called for creating a state-run public option to be offered on Colorado’s health care exchange if insurance companies didn’t, on their own, lower premiums 20% by the end of 2024.
Presidential ElectionChronicle of Philanthropy

Biden Budget May Spur More Charitable Giving, Experts Say

President Biden’s first budget proposal calls for a big boost in domestic spending to help low-income people while proposing certain tax increases that could boost incentives for charitable giving, experts say. Nonprofits advocates — also noting the absence of an effort to limit the value of itemized deductions, including contributions...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas Republican calls proposal to limit Sunday voting a typo

One of the top Republican negotiators behind a failed Texas voting bill said it would have mistakenly limited early voting on Sundays, when many Black voters typically turn out. “Call it a mistake if you want to, but what should have been 11 was actually printed up as 1,” state...
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

OPINION: Raise the Gas Tax? Yes, but Fix Transportation Spending First

As Congress considers President Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal, a broad array of Americans with competing viewpoints and interests has been offering their two cents about how to pay for necessary investments in our country’s transportation future. Decision makers have proposed increased taxes on both corporations and wealthy individuals, along...
Politicsmma.org

Senate approves FY22 state budget

On May 27, the Senate approved a $47.72 billion state spending plan for fiscal 2022 that, for municipal and school aid accounts, included few changes from the recommendation released by the Senate Ways and Means Committee in early May. On the main local aid accounts, the Senate budget matches the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins House seat to replace Deb Haaland

Democrat Melanie Stansbury defeated her Republican opponent Mark Moores in the special election to represent New Mexico's 1st congressional district, a House seat vacated when Deb Haaland was confirmed as President Biden's Interior secretary, per AP. Why it matters: Stansbury's victory Tuesday night will grow Democrats' thin majority in the...
EconomyMontana Standard

Leasing reform

The federal oil and gas leasing program is unbalanced, heavily favoring industry over public interest, and way out of date. It features noncompetitive oil and gas leasing, a terrible system of speculative leases, that consume the underfunded, understaffed BLM. This program is appalling, in truth, and the public is getting seriously ripped off. Fixing this broken system requires congressional action and administrative reform.
Businesskjan.com

Grassley blasts $6T Biden budget as ‘reckless’ with a ‘slate of new taxes’

(Radio Iowa) – Republican U-S Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is blasting Democratic President Joe Biden’s six-trillion dollar budget proposal, which was unveiled on Friday afternoon. Grassley calls the budget “reckless” and the timing “one of the oldest tricks in the book,” suggesting the administration was hoping no one would notice, heading into a three-day holiday weekend. “Biden’s budget would shatter previous records for spending and debt,” Grassley says. “Under his plan, debt would reach 117% of gross national product. That’s well beyond World War Two levels, even adjusted for inflation.”