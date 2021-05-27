The Rise of B-Beauty: How British Brands Are Revolutionising Skincare

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been in a major battle with our skin lately. We wish we could call a truce and just get along, but it’s like every single day we wake up and discover a new blemish, a new dark spot or a new wrinkle. We need a hard reset. We need fast results. We don’t want to waste our time waiting, waiting, waiting to see if a product is going to deliver any results anymore. We’re usually just let down anyway.