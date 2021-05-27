Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

The Rise of B-Beauty: How British Brands Are Revolutionising Skincare

anothermag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertain countries are renowned for their game-changing approach to beauty. There is the cultic mythology of the French pharmacy, for example, where dewy-skinned gallic women stock up on their no-frills, science-led skincare (the practical secret to their effortless glow). More recently, South Korea’s hallowed ten-step routine – overloaded with sheet masks, essences, serums and sleep creams – has gone global, leading to a maximalist wave of new products and overflowing bathroom shelves. Its neighbour, Japan, has been similarly influential, experimenting with scientific innovation and mindbogglingly complex ingredients (I have one J-Beauty product on my shelf that contains eggshell membrane and ionised platinum – it’s scarily effective, obviously, but I have no idea why).

www.anothermag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Sarah Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Beauty Brands#Dry Skin#Focus Brands#Cosmetics#Natural Beauty#Product Innovation#French#Vitamin C#Montamonta#Instagram Paris#Nue Co The Nue Co#Rosehip Face Oil#Revolutionising Skincare#British Beauty#Science Based Skincare#Evolve Evolve Beauty#All In One Products#Essential Oils#Natural Ingredients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Rapper-Branded Impending Beauty Lines

The New York native and 'WAP' rapper, Cardi B, is working on debuting her cosmetics brand, called Bardy Beauty. The 28-year-old celebrity filed for a trademark earlier this month under her California-based company dubbed Washpoppin. Unlike other A-list celebrity cosmetic brands, Cardi B only filed for a select number of...
Posted by
Libby-Jane Charleston

Beauty expert debunks skincare & beauty myths

It's important to find the right makeup and skincare for your skinAmy Shamblen/Unsplash. We're constantly inundated with the latest beauty and skincare news; and it's often impossible to tell whether the information you're being fed is beneficial or bad for you.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This New Beauty Brand Specializes In Clean Products For BIPOC

The beauty industry has become increasingly more inclusive in recent years, but there’s still room for improvement. And it’s not just about expanding shade ranges, but also catering to other needs and desires of the BIPOC community — and that includes more non-toxic options. This is precisely the goal of one of the buzziest makeup launches: Ami Colé is a clean beauty brand that’s designed with darker skin tones in mind. In this case, that means nourishing formulations, carefully selected hues, and ease and versatility of use.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Try the Ruby Crystal Scrub From 1 of Katie Holmes’ Favorite Skincare Brands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been in a major battle with our skin lately. We wish we could call a truce and just get along, but it’s like every single day we wake up and discover a new blemish, a new dark spot or a new wrinkle. We need a hard reset. We need fast results. We don’t want to waste our time waiting, waiting, waiting to see if a product is going to deliver any results anymore. We’re usually just let down anyway.
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook debuts ‘Live Shopping Fridays’ featuring beauty, fashion and skincare brands

The events are meant to encourage larger brands to try out live shopping as a medium, as well as generally raise awareness about live shopping on Facebook among consumers. The brands will use their live shopping events in a number of ways. They may give a behind-the-scenes look at their business or they may partner with creators to showcase their products in “how-to” style videos, for example.
Skin CareHypebae

EADEM Is a New Beauty Brand for Women of Color, by Women of Color

EADEM, a newly launched beauty brand, is creating a space for women of color to share their stories and discover products that actually work for non-white skin. Founders Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover grew up struggling to adjust their skincare routines for their specific skin tones. When the duo met at Google, they realized it was about time beauty lovers of all ethnic backgrounds had access to effective, beautifully designed products.
MinoritiesBlack Girl Nerds

Dr. Gio: The First and Only K-Beauty Brand For and By Black Women

Over the years, K-Beauty, AKA Korean Beauty, has skyrocketed in popularity around the world. From skin hydration, luminosity, brightening, smoothing, and more, K-Beauty products have been revolutionary for all different skin types. Known for utilizing creams rather than powders, K-Beauty is dedicated to developing products that will truly absorb into...
Designers & Collectionsbaltimorenews.net

MARIA B, Our Go To Brand

Maria. B - this name is always talked about in my family. It's our go-to brand. We trust it completely now; whether it be in terms of quality, aesthetic orientation & appeal, or providing just the best thing available in the market. It truly is a benchmark of fashion clothing.
Skin CareFashion Gone Rogue

The Tools You Need To Brand Your Beauty Business

Beauty never goes out of style. It is only our perception of beauty that changes. When branding your beauty business, whether it’s fashion or skincare or hairstyling, you need a timeless vision that makes potential customers feel good about themselves. The good news is that branding a beauty business is easier than ever in 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

Beauty Brands Are Getting in on the Fitness Game With Recovery Skin Care

Back in 2019, we called recovery as one of the fitness world’s burgeoning trends. In the years since, we’ve seen a rise in next-gen technology bringing pro-grade treatments into our homes, stretch studios popping up everywhere, and have gained an overall understanding that post-workout care is paramount. In the last few months, the beauty world has taken a note from fitness, releasing a slew of new recovery-based skin-care products that are specifically designed to be used after a workout.
Skin Careresidentpublications.com

Drumroll for the New PYT Beauty: Sustainable, Clean, and Affordable Makeup Brand

PYT Beauty, has undergone a complete makeover and has officially launched on Target.com and in Target stores as of this month! They relaunched in amazing sustainable packaging, added several new product categories, and even reduced their pricing, so that customers don’t have to choose between clean, sustainable, attainable and high performance– they can have at all since their products range from $12-$28.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
StyleCaster

15 Fashion & Beauty Brands With Pride Collections That Give Back

Given that most Pride celebrations happening this year will be virtual, I guess you don’t need to go all-out when it comes to buying an outfit—but let’s be honest, you probably will. Whether you just want a cute new rainbow tee for your Pride Zoom party or you’re looking to spice up your summer wardrobe with a few new buys, be sure to spend your coin fashion and beauty brands with Pride initiatives that actually give back.
Skin CareIn Style

How Organic Farming Led One Woman to Create a Clean Skincare Line

For Rosalina Tan, living a fully organic, clean, and sustainable lifestyle isn't up for debate. As an organic farming pioneer in the Philippines, Tan has long been an advocate for sustainable practices in her industry (way before there was a market for clean beauty), and ironically, it's how she ended up getting into skincare.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Selfridges Makes Space for British, Black-owned Fashion, Beauty Brands

LONDON — Selfridges is thrumming with new projects, and among them is a partnership with Untapped Creatives, a new platform for British, Black-owned fashion, beauty and homeware businesses, with products arriving in-store and online on Wednesday. Untapped Creatives was founded last year by the international finance lawyer Funmi Scott and...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

DJ Khaled Launched New CBD Skincare Brand

DJ Khaled is bringing self-care and wellness to men’s skincare routines. the Grammy award-winning artist launched BLESSWELL last Friday. “Introducing BLESSWELL, my new CBD-infused men’s grooming line inspired my personal wellness journey. On sale this Friday at NOON ET at www.Blesswell.co @blesswellco” wrote DJ Khaled. The skincare brand was created...
Skin Carethemanual.com

Good Light Review: Is This the Most Inclusive Skincare Brand on the Market?

When David Yi launched Very Good Light in 2016, he aimed to efficiently create an inclusive community surrounding skincare and beauty. Breaking boundaries through transparent conversations, beauty reviews, and grooming tips, the unique site quickly became known in the industry. Naturally, the next step for Very Good Light founder Yi was undoubtedly to launch his very own line of inclusive skincare products. This past March, Yi, along with his Very Good Light Co-Founder Michael Engert, launched Good Light, a skincare line created as a response to the outdated binary divide in the beauty and grooming industry. Not to be confused with genderless — by being gender-inclusive, the brand aims to accurately represent people of all walks of life.
Skin CareTelegraph

Meet the 50-somethings who launched a successful beauty brand in the pandemic

The past year has been damaging for the beauty industry in many ways, especially for the service sector. However it has also inspired new ways of building businesses, which pharmacognosist Dr Simon Jackson and beauty expert Tracey Woodward, who are both in their fifties, know all too well. Woodward - a beauty industry veteran with over 30 years experience - joined Dr Jackson’s brand Modern Botany as co-founder, despite never having actually met each other before. Dr Jackson is based in Ireland, Woodward in England.