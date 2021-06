A female fire pilot is suing the Orange County Fire Authority for gender discrimination. Women have come a long way in the workplace, but discrimination is still happening at an unacceptable level. Fortunately, some women are pushing back. For example, a lawsuit was recently filed against the Orange County Fire Authority by its first female helicopter fire pilot over claims of gender discrimination. The suit was filed by Orange County resident, Desiree Horton. According to her, even though she was the first woman to hold the position, she claims she was “set up to fail” and added, “I want my job back. Let me fly.”