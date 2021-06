The admissions cycle for the class of 2025 was unlike any Yale had seen before, with a test optional policy and an exceptionally large applicant pool. Early in the pandemic, the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced that it would be making previously required or recommended tests — such as the SAT, ACT and SAT subject tests — optional for the upcoming admissions cycle. This was not the only difference in this year’s admissions cycle, as Yale saw a significant increase in the number of applicants in both rounds, totaling 46,905 — a 33 percent increase from last year’s 35,220 applications. The class of 2025 established a 4.62 percent acceptance rate across early and regular admissions.