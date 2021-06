Progressive Crypto Company Will Use the Fund to Expand Globally as the World's Leading Aggregator of NFTs. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / MOVE Network, a blockchain crypto start-up, announces today the closure of its seed financing round investment of 1.5 million US Dollars by SMO Capital, The H Collective, DragonRoark Venture which is a partner fund of DraperDragon, and Soul Capital. The financing will be used to fund MOVE Network's continued global expansion and for further development of its proprietary blockchain technology platform.