Johnny Weissmuller was a multitalented man of action. We remember Weissmuller's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history. Starting out as a swimmer, he won five Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze for water polo. He went on to set dozens of world records and win even more competitions in a stunning and undefeated career. When he retired from swimming, his fame just grew as he took on the role of Tarzan, playing the jungle dweller in 12 films, from 1932's "Tarzan the Ape Man" to 1948's "Tarzan and the Mermaids." Weissmuller was responsible for the distinctive Tarzan call that is still heard often today.