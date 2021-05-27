Real Madrid: What does the future hold for these 5 stars after Zidane’s resignation?
Real Madrid have officially confirmed the departure of Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman decided to part ways with the club following a tough 2020/21 season. Zinedine Zidane’s departure is certainly going to shake things up at Real Madrid. The Frenchman was loved and adored by the players, who also gave their everything on the pitch on numerous occasions this season when things were not favouring Los Blancos.therealchamps.com