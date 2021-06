Last week we took at three of the biggest matchups of the first round - Georgetown defense vs Syracuse offense, Denver offensive midfield vs Loyola defensive midfield, Lehigh clear vs Rutgers ride - with each matchup having varying degrees of impact - from extremely important in Georgetown vs Cuse to not so much in Lehigh vs Rutgers - in terms of the final outcome of the game. Today we’re going to look at one big matchup for each of the four Quarterfinal matchups to see how they could impact who is going to East Hartford for Championship Weekend.