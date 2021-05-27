Hot beach summer is coming
If 2020 was the summer of road trips, 2021 is the summer of resorts. While many of last year’s trends persist — vacation home bookings and car rentals are among the few segments of the travel industry that have surpassed their pre-pandemic levels — new trends are emerging. And those trends are decidedly luxurious in nature, if less far afield than in the Before Times. This summer, you’ll find Americans relaxing (and working) from sandy North American beaches.www.msn.com