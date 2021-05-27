NASCAR: Why one team made a driver change for Charlotte

Brad Keselowski is reportedly considering joining Roush Fenway Racing with a potential ownership stake. Would it be a good move?. Luken Glover: It is hard to see Brad Keselowski leave Team Penske. If he wants immediate results for the next couple of years, Penske is the place to stay. However, a couple of factors could play into it. Keselowski is 37 years old with a championship now, a sure bet to make the Hall of Fame. He would like to win more titles in his career; that’s a given. Tony Stewart was nearly the exact same age when he teamed with Gene Haas to form Stewart-Haas Racing. Another factor is the implementation of the Next Gen car. This car is expected to level the competition and cut costs. It would likely not be a long process to get Roush back to the front. Keselowski has the money and the knowledge to do so. If he wants to stay a perennial title contender, Penske is the better option. But if he’s looking to add to his career legacy, this may not be a bad move.