Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR: Why one team made a driver change for Charlotte

By Asher Fair
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBM Motorsports plan to field the #66 Ford in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but not for Timmy Hill. Since the whole Timmy Hill/iRacing debacle, MBM Motorsports have only fielded the #66 car in two NASCAR Cup Series events, and only one of those events saw Hill behind the wheel.

beyondtheflag.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
277K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Martinsville Speedway#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Car Racing#Road Racing#Xfinity#The Coca Cola 600#Homestead Miami Speedway#Talladega Superspeedway#Races#Season Finale#Mbm Motorsports Plan#Driving#Field#Sponsorship#Noah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsfrontstretch.com

The Big 6: Questions Answered After the 2021 Coca-Cola 600

Who… should you be talking about after the Coca-Cola 600?. Kyle Larson cruised to his second win of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday (May 30) with a whopping 10-second lead on second place. With Larson’s victory, Hendrick Motorsports passed Richard Petty Motorsports to set a NASCAR record with 269 wins as an organization.
MotorsportsNHRA.com

Greg Anderson to fly HendrickCars.com scheme at Charlotte NHRA Four-Wide event

Fresh off of a historic Pro Stock victory at the final NHRA national event at Atlanta Dragway, Greg Anderson now owns 96 trophies and is just one win short of tying Warren Johnson on the all-time wins list in Pro Stock. Anderson will have even more incentive to close the deal as he debuts a very special wrap on his KB Racing-powered Chevrolet Camaro at the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
MotorsportsCountry Standard Time

Smith sponsors NASCAR driver

– Granger Smith today announces his lifestyle brand, Yee Yee, will be the primary sponsor for driver Brandon Jones for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races. The number 19 Toyota Supra will be outfitted in the brand's signature color, camouflage, along with elements of the American flag and company name/battle cry "Yee Yee."
Hobbiesbookies.com

DraftKings Partners With NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

With Bryson DeChambeau wearing the DraftKings logo on his cap and on his bag this week at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, another athlete will be sporting the gaming company’s logo starting Sunday. DraftKings, already an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, announced Thursday it will become...
Charlotte, NCjayski.com

Best Buy Returns to NASCAR, Sponsoring Ryan Vargas at Charlotte

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that longtime NASCAR sponsor, Best Buy, will be returning to the sport with Ryan Vargas and Swann Security at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Swann, who announced a four-race sponsorship deal with Vargas in February, will team up with the country’s leading electronics...
Charlotte, NCwcn247.com

Chase Elliott's spotter suspended by NASCAR, team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have suspended the spotter for Chase Elliott after Edward James D'Hondt's domestic violence arrest earlier this month. D'Hondt was arrested by Catawba County authorities and charged with battery of unborn child and assaulting a woman. D'Hondt has two court appearances scheduled for June. Hendrick Motorsports said it became aware of the arrest Wednesday and indefinitely suspended D'Hondt, who helped Elliott win the NASCAR Cup Series race in Austin, Texas last week. NASCAR suspended D'Hondt for a conduct violation and failure to report the arrest to the governing body.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: How the remaining Truck schedule benefits one driver

With more road courses and new playoff stops, we look at how the NASCAR Truck Series schedule benefits one driver in particular. Sheldon Creed enters the NASCAR Truck Series’ first ever race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) coming off of his first win of the season in round eight at Darlington Raceway after Toyota won the season’s first seven races.
MotorsportsAthlonSports.com

NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Circuit of the Americas Drivers for DraftKings

Everything's bigger in Texas, including Circuit of the Americas, a 3.41-mile road course NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take on for the first time this weekend. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com get your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings rosters set for Sunday's EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1). Circuit...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Keselowski, has been offered a full-time Cup spot with Roush Fenway Racing beginning next season in a deal that would also include part-ownership in a renamed team called RFK (Roush-Fenway-Keselowski) Racing, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal have confirmed. Keselowski would become the driver of the #6 Ford, but...
Motorsportsfrontstretch.com

Friday Faceoff: Should NASCAR Change the Number Placements?

Brad Keselowski is reportedly considering joining Roush Fenway Racing with a potential ownership stake. Would it be a good move?. Luken Glover: It is hard to see Brad Keselowski leave Team Penske. If he wants immediate results for the next couple of years, Penske is the place to stay. However, a couple of factors could play into it. Keselowski is 37 years old with a championship now, a sure bet to make the Hall of Fame. He would like to win more titles in his career; that’s a given. Tony Stewart was nearly the exact same age when he teamed with Gene Haas to form Stewart-Haas Racing. Another factor is the implementation of the Next Gen car. This car is expected to level the competition and cut costs. It would likely not be a long process to get Roush back to the front. Keselowski has the money and the knowledge to do so. If he wants to stay a perennial title contender, Penske is the better option. But if he’s looking to add to his career legacy, this may not be a bad move.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Charlotte

Deegan makes her 10th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 1 Toter F-150 on Friday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Last Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Deegan started 28th at the 3.426 mile road course race. She survived wet track conditions, a spin and an evasive move to miss a competitor's stopped truck in the middle of the track to bring her Monster Energy F-150 home to a 14th-place finish.
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #15 – CHARLOTTE. The iconic 1.5-mile oval of Charlotte Motor Speedway will be the host to all three NASCAR national series for the venue’s first-ever tripleheader on Memorial Day weekend, one of the most anticipated race weekends in motorsports. Coming off a historic victory at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Team Chevy NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers will tackle the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval in the 62nd Annual Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 30, one of the NASCAR Cup Series crown jewel races.
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDIANAPOLIS 500: ,MEDIA DAY – TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS GROUP ONE

MEDIA DAY – TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS GROUP ONE. SELECTED QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS FROM THE FIVE TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR DRIVERS IN GROUP ONE OF MEDIA DAY ROTATION:. “We will just have to forget about the Grand Prix and move on to bigger and better things. The Indianapolis 500 is something five or six years ago I wasn’t aware of it to the extent of it I am now. I used to the end of the race in Monaco and think these guys are absolutely heroic. And the first time I actually watched it was through the visor of my helmet. Every year I learn more and more about it. I’ve been though trials and tribulations of not qualifying. We were on the cusp. I knew we were on the right side of it. But it doesn’t make the stress levels amy easier on qualifying day. I am just unbelievably proud of what we did. We were very very disciplined. We were up against power houses like Andretti who is engineering 8 cars. Penske with five and Ganassi with four. So a single car team is not easy. I think we did a fantastic job. We were very very disciplined. Yes we focused on qualifying all week and didn’t do much race running at all. But win a race you aren’t in. So we stuck to it. We were very disciplined. And didn’t get sidetracked by other peoples times. We knew what we needed to do and we actually executed the best we’ve ever done. I did the best qualifying I’ve ever done here. I was flat all four laps and it wasn’t because of downforce. We were trimmed more than ever. I was just really in control my bars and my jacker which allowed me to keep flat. They said at the time we were safe, but it was still very close.”
Tennis4state.news

History made at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Larson wins NASCAR’s longest race

Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job. Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon’s navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women’s professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford’s Riley Herbst Leads NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway Post-Practice Media Availability | Friday, May 28, 2021. Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, posted the fastest speed in today’s practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 178.435 mph. He conducted a Q&A session afterwards and spoke about his day and expectations for tomorrow’s race.