Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tory MP trolls Dominic Cummings again by displaying Barnard Castle eye test chart during Parliament

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5LgS_0aDBBQrq00
The Barnard Castle eye test could been seen in the top right of the screen (BBC Parliament)

A Tory MP has made an amusing dig at Dominic Cummings by displaying a Barnard Castle eye test chart during a Parliamentary session.

Dehenna Davison, who represents Bishop Auckland – a constituency that includes the market town – was appearing virtually in the Commons during Cabinet Office questions when eagle-eyed viewers spotted the optician-style hanging behind her.

Boris Johnson’s former senior aide found himself in the focus of a media storm last year after driving his family to County Durham during the first coronavirus lockdown before taking a trip to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight. Fresh questions were raised about the trip during his mammoth seven hour appearance in front of MPs yesterday.

Barnard Castle has been used as a classic political meme ever since and, if Davison’s actions are anything to go by, it looks like the joke isn’t going away any time soon.

Twitter, predictably, reacted with glee:

But some people didn’t see the funny side and pointed to the 128,000 Covid deaths in UK.

Others also cast their minds back to last year, when Davison did not call for Cummings to resign.

In a joint statement with fellow Tory MPs Richard Holden, Paul Howell, the three said “none of us would have made the decisions he made – particularly over the visit to Barnard Castle,” and described how the scandal was “creating a major distraction” from efforts to battle the pandemic.

It’s not the first time that Davison has joked about the Barnard Castle scandal.

Last week on Twitter, she shared an image of herself at her favourite restaurant at Barnard Castle and added: “Yes, there’s more to see here than just Specsavers!”

As we said then, it’s highly possible that the joke is an attempt to discredit Cummings while he attacks the government.

But still. What a joker, eh?

Indy100

Indy100

25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dehenna Davison
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Uk#County Durham#Parliamentary#Covid#Eagle Eyed Viewers#Cabinet Office Questions#Glee#Funny#Uk#Storm#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', warns Gordon Brown as Dominic Cummings surfaces for the first time since revealing he told PM that No11 flat makeover plan might be illegal

Boris Johnson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken the ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', Gordon Brown warned today. The Labour former PM waded into the row after ministers again refused to say whether Mr Johnson will quit if inquiries find he had breached conduct rules. The premier has dismissed...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings threatens to reveal ‘crucial’ Covid document to Commons committee

Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has threatened to reveal a “crucial” Covid document ahead of an appearance next week at a Commons committee investigating the government’s handling of the pandemic.And he also took another public swipe at the government, accusing ministers of pursuing a “joke” borders policy as questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain first identified in India.Posting on his social media account, Mr Cummings, who left No 10 at the end of last year, said he was in possession of the “only copy of a crucial historical document...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Dominic Cummings accuses government of secrecy

Dominic Cummings has claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the Covid crisis "contributed greatly to the catastrophe". The prime minister's former adviser tweeted that its performance had been "part disaster, part non-existent". Mr Cummings, who will appear before a committee of MPs next week, also called for more...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings evidence could settle Boris Johnson’s fate

It promises to be the parliamentary event of the year so far – and may yet determine the fate of the prime minister. On Wednesday next week, Dominic Cummings will give evidence to MPs about Boris Johnson’s role in making key decisions that critics say may have cost many thousands of lives.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings to ‘napalm’ Boris Johnson at committee hearing this week, allies say

Dominic Cummings will use a parliamentary committee appearance next week to wreak havoc on Boris Johnson's administration, allies of the former aide said. On Wednesday Mr Johnson's former chief of staff will give evidence to MPs about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and friends say he is intent on destroying the prime minister.“He’s basically going to try and napalm him,” one ally of Mr Cummings reportedly told The Times newspaper.Enmity between the pair grew as Mr Cummings departed No 10 in November following an internal power struggle with allies of Mr Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds. But months of...
PoliticsTelegraph

Dominic Cummings should hold no fear for Boris now

Dominic Cummings meets MPs on Wednesday. For him it’s a chance to show he was right about the virus, that Westminster is inept and that Boris Johnson lacks the strategic insight – or self-discipline – to reform government. He wants to destroy the PM. We’ve had a preview of his...
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: His views on Covid and why it matters

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson formed one of the most consequential relationships in UK politics in recent years. But after leaving his role as the Prime Minister’s chief adviser in November 2020, Mr Cummings has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister and his government over how it handled the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politicsthenationalnews.com

Will Dominic Cummings deliver the bombshell to sink Boris Johnson?

For Boris Johnson, being under fire with the sort of accusation that would finish an ordinary political career is nothing new but the British Prime Minister has extra reasons to be dreading an appearance by his former chief adviser on Wednesday. Dominic Cummings has promised an assault on his former...
MoviesThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings stars in his own jaw-dropping, grubby, delusional miniseries

Not so much a parliamentary hearing, more an eight-hour Netflix miniseries. The one where a lone delusional narcissist drives into town to take revenge on a whole bunch of other delusional narcissists. With a bit of Independence Day and Spider-Man thrown in. Dominic Cummings’ appearance before the joint science and...