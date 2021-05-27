Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Mountain biker Bienvenido Aguado lands record 100ft front flip

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain biker Bienvenido Aguado lands record 100ft front flip. Flippin' heck! Watch Spanish rider Bienvenido Aguado take mountain biking to the extreme with this 100ft long front flip. The trick is believed to have set a new record for the longest dirt-to-dirt front flip.

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Rider#Spanish#Aguado Lands#Biker Bienvenido#Flippin#Record 100ft#100ft Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
Waco, TXUnofficial Networks

VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Lands World's First Surf Front Flip

Meet 11 year old New Jersey surfer and NSSA National Surfing Champion, Cruz Dinofa, who just stomped the first ever backside front flip air surfing at the PerfectSwell wave pool in Waco, Texas. Somebody get this kid a slurpie…that was amazing:
CyclingPinkbike.com

Video: Wil White Claims Unofficial Mountain Bike High Jump Record

Wil White has claimed the unofficial mountain bike high jump world records at the Fireride Festival in Mexico. Fireride posted on social media that both Wil White and Dylan Stark reached a height of 5.8 meters (19 feet), however Wil claims that his jump was actually 26 feet above the takeoff (7.92 metres) and 40 feet (12.19 meters) above the ground.
CyclingBikeRadar

Finding MTB routes in Europe

I'm a road cyclist (mountain roads mainly) but I'm in the midst of a mid-life crisis and I'm trying to work out what's best to do. I have more time and less fitness than I have had, and I'm planning to do a lot of touring in Europe: Pyrenees, Alps, the Europas, Galicia, using an electric bike so I can extend my activities without killing myself.
Cyclingsingletracks.com

Singletracks’ Best Mountain Bike Reads in May

The Singletracks staff and our contributors spend a lot of time every day, week, and month drafting up gear and bike reviews, and informing readers with breaking news and press releases. All of us try to devote an equal amount of time diving into the culture of mountain biking, digging into news and trends on a deeper level, and connecting with the mountain bike organizations and advocates who make our rides possible.
Milan, INdailyjournal.net

Colombian rider Egan Bernal wins Giro d’Italia

MILAN — Colombian rider Egan Bernal added the Giro d’Italia title to his Tour de France win after safely maintaining his advantage on the final day’s time trial to Milan on Sunday. Bernal, who won the Tour in 2019, was last off the ramp with an overall lead of almost...
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

9 best hybrid bikes for women: Rides for everything from commuting to adventures

From speedy urban commutes to mountain passes, shopping trips to cycling holidays, there’s almost nothing a hybrid bike can’t do.So-called because they take the best bits from road bikes and mountain bikes to create a machine that’s as at home on tarmac as trails. A hybrid bike usually has flat handlebars, a wide range of gears, and the kind of geometry that keeps you sitting upright – good for sightseeing and riding in traffic.Traditionally they had smaller wheels and took a thicker tyre, like a mountain bike. Modern hybrids tend to come with larger, road-style 700c wheels, which give you...
Cyclingsingletracks.com

Italian DH Racers Win in St Gréé, Besting a Stacked Field of World Cup Gravity Athletes [Photo Essay]

Mountain biking is one of the few sports where you can line up alongside your role models and roll the same dice across the same table to see who wins. Every spring pro riders enter a few grassroots races to warm up for the World Cup, and this past weekend a sizable crew showed up at the Gravitalia race on the slopes of St Gréé ski resort in Viola, Italy. Names like Loic Bruni, Mariana Salazar, Brook Macdonald, Fabien Barel, Mark Wallace, Loris Revelli, Veronika Widmann, Wyn Masters, and Simone Medici were originally on the roster, and most of them made it to the race.
CyclingBikerumor

Video Roundup: Inspiration from Matt Walker, Kate Courtney, Katy Winton and more

There really is no shortage of high quality mountain bike videos floating about the internet at the moment. We’ve gathered four of the best for your viewing pleasure; a Home Run at Fort William from DH World Number 1, Matt Walker, Kate Courtney’s “Rising” following her strength training, the Lapierre-Zipp Collective Team Camp on the Island of Corsica, and One Minute with Katy Winton shredding her home trails in Scotland.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Trans Am front-runner injured in mountain bike accident

National Trans Am Series driver Tim Brook is recovering from facial injuries following a mountain biking accident on the weekend. The 2018 Toyota 86 title winner fractured his nose and suffered grazes to his face, neck and upper body when he came off his bike in bushland at Kentlyn in New South Wales.
CyclingThe Independent

Egan Bernal secures Giro d’Italia victory as Simon Yates claims podium place

Egan Bernal sealed overall victory in the Giro d’Italia as his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Filippo Ganna won the closing time trial in Milan and Simon Yates claimed a podium finish. Bernal began the 30km race against the clock with a one-minute-and-59-second advantage over Damiano Caruso after the Italian’s victory on...
Bicyclesksl.com

Street-legal or off-road-only dirt bikes: Determine your winning ride with advice from KSL Classifieds

This story is sponsored by KSL Classifieds. Create a listing and sell your stuff on KSL Classifieds. Few things beat the rush of nimbly navigating obstacles on a singletrack in American Fork Canyon or flying full throttle around the banked turns at Jordan River Off-Highway Vehicle State Park. More than 80,000 miles of off-highway vehicle trails criss-cross Utah for your riding pleasure, ranging from open dunes to slick rock and gravel roads.
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Crankworx Whistler Cancelled for 2021

Sadly, after much consideration, the team behind Crankworx Whistler have decided to cancel the event this year. The good news is, it’s set to return in August 2022. To our riders, core media, festival partners, and fans, we know it’s been tough. Mountain biking is both a career and a passion for many, so to lose an event that I know means so much to so many people…it’s been tough for everyone. We have been exploring our options for Crankworx Whistler 2021 since last summer. We held on to the possibility for as long as we could, while working on alternatives. The province of British Columbia is on a good track and is in the process of lifting restrictions, but unfortunately, there’s not enough certainty or lead time to pull off the festival for this year. That said, we’re hard at work on some exciting things to get riders and fans excited this summer, so watch this space.
CyclingVelo News

Rally Cycling’s Robin Carpenter joins pros headed to Unbound Gravel

That Mauna Loa KOM that Robin Carpenter just snagged on the big island of Hawaii?. OK, so there was an ulterior motive. “It was kinda a big test, to make sure the legs are still there,” Carpenter told VeloNews. “Training for a 200-mile race, it’s just too taxing. So, you have to make sure your legs are there for most of it and that’s all you can do. So, with the heat and trying to ride hard for a good portion of it in the middle, it was a pretty good training ride.”
CyclingPinkbike.com

Photo Epic: Women Made Freeride History at Red Bull Formation 2021

Every single rider at Red Bull Formation 2021 made the freeride mountain biking world proud. Hannah Bergemann pioneered The Ovary to the Fallopian Tube, which is no joke. Vaea Verbeeck stomped her technical double drop. Chelsea Kimball built and rode a brand new drop to canyon gap. Cami Nogueira also built a brand new technical roll to drop, and even after hitting the dirt hard on the first try and pushing through another couple of wild attempts, she repeatedly picked herself up and tried again until she nailed it. She's tough as nails. Jess Blewett sent huge jumps with arguably more style and amplitude than anyone. Vinny Armstrong was the first to trick the step-up in the first riding session. Casey Brown rode the gnarly Fallopian Tube line, and then, even though it would have been completely reasonable to call it a day after that burly accomplishment, she hiked back up with Sam to support Sam's first attempt at the line, dropping in to demonstrate with even more speed and finesse than the first time. Sam Soriano sent the big double drop at the bottom bigger than anyone else and set the standard for steadfast bravery every time she stood and looked at a line, admitted she was scared, and dropped in powerfully regardless.