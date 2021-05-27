Cancel
Pauls Valley, OK

Opry show gets full city support

By Barry Porterfield bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Pauls Valley Democrat
Pauls Valley Democrat
 6 days ago

A return of a monthly opry show in Pauls Valley is receiving the full support of the local city council.

All five council members recently gave their OK to authorizing $9,000 in sales tax funds to support an advertising agreement with the Pauls Valley Opry.

The show, normally offered the first Saturday night of the month at the PV High School auditorium, was closed down for about year because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

“We just started back this month for the first time since the pandemic started,” Becky Hill said while addressing the council during a regular council meeting.

The funding given the thumbs up will go for five ads for the city of Pauls Valley in the opry's programs at monthly shows. It also supports a promotion of various city attractions in the opry's monthly radio show.

Woody Hill reminded the city group the opry show, which has been in Pauls Valley for several years, is more than just a monthly show for a lot of folks.

“For most of those people coming to the PV Opry it's an all day event,” he said.

“I can tell you these people do appreciate the town of Pauls Valley.”

While supporting tourism funding for the monthly event council members suggested the Hills look into the possibility of seeking a 501 (c) nonprofit status as a way to give the opry the chance to seek grant money to fund the shows.

“When all is said and done every bit of it is gone,” Woody Hill said about the money raised or made available for the monthly events.

“We break even every year,” he said, adding most of the money goes to pay musicians.

Just a few weeks ago the council approved another $6,130 in tourism funds for the Opry in the Park show coming to the Wacker Park Bandshell the night before this year's Independence Day fireworks.

•••

During the same meeting the council also approved a contract allowing The Grille Restaurant and Bar in Pauls Valley to serve as the sole licensed beer vendor at the Okie Noodling Tournament set for June 18-19.

Other local businesses are also invited to be vendors at the return of the event to feature a concert the first night and a variety of noodling related activities the following day in Wacker Park.

For more information about vendor application go online or call the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.

