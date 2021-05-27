Cancel
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

By Matthew J. Belvedere
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. S&P 500 set to drop after inching back towards a record. Trio of reports to provide more insight into the economic recovery. Meme stock rally set to pause after a month of comeback...

www.msn.com
Related
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates

A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes Tuesday as losses in technology and health care companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain, slipping less than 0.1%. That broke a three-day winning streak. The...
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Inch Higher

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of the first trading session after the long holiday weekend. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict market moves after the markets open. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600...
StocksUS News and World Report

S&P 500 Dips, as Healthcare Weighs; Dow Ends Higher

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday, with declines in healthcare and tech shares countered by energy and financial gains, as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation. The S&P 500 financial sector hit a record high, while expected growth in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Manufacturing Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones gained 65 points in the previous session. Markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day weekend. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).
StocksWiscnews.com

June Stock Market Outlook

After four straight months of gains, the market’s year-to-date surge of nearly 12% may seem like reason to bust out the fireworks and celebrate. Yet many investors have persistent concerns that higher inflation will force the Federal Reserve to stop buying assets or even raise interest rates sooner than expected. And then there’s one of Wall Street’s favorite sayings, “sell in May and go away,” which suggests avoiding the market altogether until after September.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 35 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just shy of the 1,620-point plateau although it may see some profit taking on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady open after mixed US data

(June 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Wednesday after U.S. equities inched lower as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets. Treasury yields edged up. Futures rose modestly in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500...
Stocks360aproko.com

Dow set to jump on the first day of June

June was set for a positive start on Wall Street. Dow futures led the way Tuesday, with an over 200-point or about a 0.7% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-week losing streaks with weekly gains around 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% last week for its first two-week winning streak since mid-April. The Nasdaq, however, bucked May’s up-trend, dropping 1.5% and ending a six-month winning streak. Investors already have Friday’s May employment report in their sights, as well as the upcoming meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers on June 15-16.
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are lower after muted start to June

U.S. stock index futures were lower during overnight trading on Tuesday, following muted action on the first day of June. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 55 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each down 0.17%. During regular trading, the Dow gained 47...
Stocksinvesting.com

5 Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

With rising inflation, analysts are speculating that a stock market correction may be in the offing in the near term. Should that happen, we think it would be wise to bet on established tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SAP (SAP), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and STMicroelectronics (STM) at lower valuations. The products and services these companies deliver are essential to the world and, hence, in the event of a broad market swoon, their stocks should rebound and deliver significant returns. Let’s discuss.While most tech stocks soared to unprecedented highs last year driven by investor exuberance, investors have been rotating out of tech stocks this year. This change in sentiment can be attributed to the reopening economy, which is motivating investors to seek undervalued cyclical stocks that have the potential to gain from the economic recovery at the expense of expensive tech stocks. Investors’ pessimism on tech stocks is evident in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.5% gains so far this year compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.4% returns.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises As Chevron, Goldman Lead; Here's Why Oil Stocks Are Surging

Stocks were mixed midday Tuesday after paring gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 up but the Nasdaq composite down mildly. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 edged up nearly 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained nearly 0.7%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks mixed as June begins, oil nears $68 per barrel

U.S. equity markets ended little changed Tuesday as traders returned to work following the Memorial Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 46 points, or 0.14%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05% and 0.09%, respectively. All three of the major average's finished within striking distance of all-time highs.
Currenciesthedailyvoicenews.com

Things To Know Before Investing In Gold or Bitcoin

A recent survey reveals that bitcoin has become a preferred investment choice among investors than gold in Australia. Out of the 2,000 investors who participated in the program, about 12.5% held cryptocurrency, while 12.1% invested in precious metals. But the perception of Bitcoin as a safe investment tool is quite...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Futures Slightly Higher After Major Indexes Saw Gains in May

Stock futures are mildly higher in early morning trading after major indexes saw gains in May. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded in marginally positive territory. The moves in overnight trading come after the blue-chip Dow...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Shares of Alberta-based licensed cannabis producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) seem poised for a strong start to the week. The pot magnate's shares rose by as much as 14% on heavy volume in pre-market trading Tuesday morning. So what. Starting around the middle of last week, Sundial's shares -- along with...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) rose 27.5% to $12.21 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported a narrower quarterly loss. Cloudera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares rose 19% to $15.30 in pre-market trading. KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to take Cloudera private, Bloomberg reported.