10 Swimmer’s Paradises in the U.S. (That Aren’t Oceans)
10 Swimmer’s Paradises in the U.S. (That Aren’t Oceans) Consider swapping your days as a “beach bum” for life as a “lake lurker.”. Few feelings can match the sensation of diving into a refreshing body of water on a sweltering summer day. But you don’t have to hoof it to one of the coasts to dive into nature. From beautiful lakes to shimmering swimming holes, there are plenty of places between the Atlantic and the Pacific that are sans-saltwater paradises for swimmers.www.msn.com