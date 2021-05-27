10 Swimmer’s Paradises in the U.S. (That Aren’t Oceans)

Today is World Ocean Day, a day to reflect and remind the world of the vital and pivotal role our oceans play in our everyday lives and well-being. The oceans are the lungs of our planet, serve as a major source of food for humanity, and are undoubtedly essential for our biosphere. As we recognize this day, it is important to prioritize and acknowledge the devastating effects humans have had on the oceans and all the magnificent and majestic lifeforms that exist within it. So, without further ado, we present to you some of the most enchanting and top choices for diving in Egypt as a way to celebrate this day. The ones that arrest each of those that witness it, as they delve deep into the abyss of our seas. The ones that contain within them a portal to another cosmos and remain vibrant with all evidence of life.