Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stephen Hawking's archive and office acquired by UK cultural giants in tax deal worth millions

By Zamira Rahim, CNN
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major cultural institutions in Britain have obtained renowned physicist Stephen Hawking's office and archive in a £4.2 million ($5.9 million) deal on behalf of the country. The gift was described by the UK's Science Museum as a "once-in-a-lifetime" acquisition and covers thousands of papers, personal letters and mementos of...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hawking
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tax Collection#Uk#Cultural Institutions#Digital#Arts Council England#The University Library#Ul#Physicist Stephen Hawking#Archive Papers#Personal Memorabilia#Britain#Tax Bill#Theoretical Physics#The Scientist#Personal Objects#Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.Public Radio International PRI

Stephen Hawking archive to be housed in the UK

The papers and personal items of groundbreaking theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will be housed at the Cambridge University library and London’s Science Museum. The papers, as well as reflecting Hawking's scientific work, also include more unusual items such as TV scripts from his appearances on “The Simpsons” and “Star Trek.” Host Carol Hills speaks to Dr. Jessica Gardner, librarian at the University of Cambridge.
EconomyPosted by
Action News Jax

Christie's to sell Isaac Newton's notes for greatest work

LONDON — (AP) — Handwritten notes that show one of history’s greatest scientific minds in action are going up for auction in London. Pages containing Isaac Newton’s jotted revisions to his masterwork, the “Principia,” are expected to sell next month for between 600,000 pounds and 900,000 pounds ($850,000 and $1.3 million), auctioneer Christie’s said Tuesday.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Stephen Hawking's Priceless Scientific Works to Be Preserved in Special Archive

The legacy of one of the brightest stars in the physics firmament has been secured. Around 10,000 pages of the writings and other papers of legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will be preserved in a special archive by the Cambridge University Library in the UK. This will include a digitization project, to be made freely available online. In addition, Hawking's office and personal items have been acquired by the UK Science Museum. The two acquisitions have been made as part of a financial agreement, in which heirs to an estate can offset their inheritance tax by donating significant items to the country. In...
MuseumsColumbian

Museum, school get Stephen Hawking collection

LONDON — London’s Science Museum and the Cambridge University library said Wednesday they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his scripts from his appearance on “The Simpsons.”. The entire contents of Hawking’s...
Economykfgo.com

UK’s Sunak eyes deal on corporation tax at G7 meeting

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said talks on a global tax agreement were going well but a fair deal on taxing multinational companies including tech firms such as Facebook would have to be part of any deal with the United States on corporation tax. “We need them...
Entertainmentretailcrowd.co.uk

Stephen Hawking’s writings and personal belongings are preserved as national values

Stephen Hawking’s scientific writings and personal possessions have been preserved as a national asset forever at the University of Cambridge and the Science Museum London (Science Museum). Topics include childhood letters, descriptions of his television appearances, and the work of a scientist recording groundbreaking black holes research. His scholarly writings...
Stephen HawkingPosted by
The Independent

Stephen Hawking: Renowned physicist’s possessions and papers preserved for nation

A vast collection of personal belongings and landmark papers belonging to Professor Stephen Hawking have been gifted to the nation.The contents of the late British physicist’s office have been handed by his family to London’s Science Museum, while an archive of scientific and personal papers have been given to the University Library in Cambridge, where he lived. Among the “treasure trove” of items include Professor Hawking’s personalised wheelchairs, voice synthesisers and his original PhD thesis. The acquisition, announced on Wednesday, was made through the government’s acceptance in lieu scheme, which allows people to pay their inheritance tax bill by donating...
Scienceawanireview.com

Stephen Hawking’s “The Universe” will be shown

Of the 10,000 archive pages that will be available for reference in Cambridge are letters from 1944 to 2008, including personal documents such as the pirate story written for his father at the age of six, as well as correspondence with US presidents or famous scholars. The library will also...
Museumscalifornianewstimes.com

Archive of physicist Stephen Hawking left to academia and museums

Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, a pile of his papers on theoretical physics, a bet with colleagues, and a thumbprint signature are one of the effects given to academia and museums by the family of the deceased’s famous scientists. The University of Cambridge Library holds Hawking’s scientific treatises and magazines, but the...
ScienceBBC

Stephen Hawking's papers to be saved for the nation

Prof Stephen Hawking's scientific papers and personal possessions are to be saved for the nation. The objects include childhood letters, scripts from his TV appearances and Prof Hawking's ground-breaking research into black holes. The 10,000-page archive will be kept in perpetuity at Cambridge University library. His office will be reconstructed...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Over half of UK's arts and cultural venues at risk from pandemic

Over half of the UK's arts and cultural venues and organisations believe they are at risk due to the decline in income during the pandemic, a new study from the University of Sheffield, University of Kent, and the Chartered Institute of Fundraising has shown. The only study of its kind,...
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Giant Swedish Investor Makes UK Debut With £160M Resi Deal

Swedish rented residential giant Heimstaden has made its UK debut with the purchase of a big scheme in Birmingham for £160M. Heimstaden has bought Soho Wharf just outside Birmingham city centre from Apsley House Capital and Galliard Homes. The project consists of 752 homes, three commercial units and 300 parking spaces, with 64 homes being offered at discounted market rents.
ScienceThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Stephen Hawking and the Billionaires

Y the 2000s, Stephen Hawking had been the living embodiment of scientific intellect for almost two decades. When he spoke on matters touching upon science, his words were uniquely persuasive. Nobody else could match his implicit authority about space, time, physics, or science in general. Such a strong voice attracts power. And money.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK says global tax deal must tackle tech giants

Britain said on Thursday that any global deal on a minimum corporate tax rate must ensure that large tech companies pay their fair share of tax, a day before it hosts an online meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers. The United States proposed last week that multinational companies'...
SocietyDaily Beast

Forget Art and Gems, Thieves Make Discreet Millions at the Library

Last September, New York City’s Swann Galleries were advertising the sale of an invaluable piece of Spanish and Mexican history: a 500-year-old letter involving Hernán Cortés, the Spanish military leader and colonizer. The letter was expected to sell for somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000 until a group of academics intervened. Reuters reports that the letter was one of a cluster of Cortés documents that had been stolen out of the National Archive of Mexico (AGN) and put up for sale. What’s even more shocking is that this is not the first time that important and valuable pieces of history have been stolen from a national archive, prominent library, or museum and ended up on the block at a prominent auction house.
Businesscannabisnewsworld.com

This Canadian psychedelic company just acquired the world's oldest counter-cultural book distributor

Vancouver-based DELIC Holdings Inc., a psychedelic wellness company, has acquired Seattle-based Homestead Book Company. Founded in 1972, Homestead bills itself as the “world’s oldest counter-cultural book distributor.” Canadian healthcare professionals begin historic psilocybin therapy training program NYU to develop ‘one-of-a-kind’ psychedelic medicine centre Magic mushroom therapy could help treat PTSD in Canadian military vets According to a press release , Homestead was one of the original distributors of High Times Magazine and has published thousands of titles across North America. In 1974, the company published its first book, The Magical Mushroom Handbook. Four years later, the company began offering psilocybe mushroom kits that were sold through advertisements in High Times. “The acquisition of Homestead is an exciting one for us at DELIC. It shows how we are increasing accessibility to this nascent industry within regulated jurisdictions. Homestead not only sold tens of thousands of mushroom kits globally but also was one of the earliest distributors for High Times and many other counter-culture publications,” said Matt Stang, founder and CEO of DELIC. The company, founded in 2019, has an ecosystem of psychedelic-focused products and services, including Reality Sandwich , an education platform that provides psychedelic guides, and news and culture reporting. DELIC plans to launch a new version of the at-home-mushroom kit, in addition to publishing Homestead content on Reality Sandwich. DELIC issued voting shares and stock options to Homestead founder David Tatelamn in the deal, who will act as a consultant with DELIC going forward.