Stephen Hawking's archive and office acquired by UK cultural giants in tax deal worth millions

Vancouver-based DELIC Holdings Inc., a psychedelic wellness company, has acquired Seattle-based Homestead Book Company. Founded in 1972, Homestead bills itself as the “world’s oldest counter-cultural book distributor.” Canadian healthcare professionals begin historic psilocybin therapy training program NYU to develop ‘one-of-a-kind’ psychedelic medicine centre Magic mushroom therapy could help treat PTSD in Canadian military vets According to a press release , Homestead was one of the original distributors of High Times Magazine and has published thousands of titles across North America. In 1974, the company published its first book, The Magical Mushroom Handbook. Four years later, the company began offering psilocybe mushroom kits that were sold through advertisements in High Times. “The acquisition of Homestead is an exciting one for us at DELIC. It shows how we are increasing accessibility to this nascent industry within regulated jurisdictions. Homestead not only sold tens of thousands of mushroom kits globally but also was one of the earliest distributors for High Times and many other counter-culture publications,” said Matt Stang, founder and CEO of DELIC. The company, founded in 2019, has an ecosystem of psychedelic-focused products and services, including Reality Sandwich , an education platform that provides psychedelic guides, and news and culture reporting. DELIC plans to launch a new version of the at-home-mushroom kit, in addition to publishing Homestead content on Reality Sandwich. DELIC issued voting shares and stock options to Homestead founder David Tatelamn in the deal, who will act as a consultant with DELIC going forward.