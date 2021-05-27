Why Wyndham is now my new favorite Capital One transfer partner
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. There was a lot to like when Capital One announced a refresh of its Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, including new features, benefits and the addition of transfer partners — some with an improved 1:1 transfer ratio. But one of those travel partners specifically caught my eye: Wyndham. The Wyndham Rewards program is now a 1:1 transfer partner (formerly was 2:1.5) with Capital One and it’s quickly turned the Venture Rewards card into a must-have for anyone who wants to use their credit card rewards for lodging options beyond hotel rooms.www.msn.com