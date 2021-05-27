Cancel
Why Wyndham is now my new favorite Capital One transfer partner

By Jason Steele
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. There was a lot to like when Capital One announced a refresh of its Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, including new features, benefits and the addition of transfer partners — some with an improved 1:1 transfer ratio. But one of those travel partners specifically caught my eye: Wyndham. The Wyndham Rewards program is now a 1:1 transfer partner (formerly was 2:1.5) with Capital One and it’s quickly turned the Venture Rewards card into a must-have for anyone who wants to use their credit card rewards for lodging options beyond hotel rooms.

