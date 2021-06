When the Memphis Grizzlies traded Mike Conley during the 2019 offseason, they likely did so expecting to go in a different direction. Conley, a veteran nearing the end of his prime, deserved to compete for a championship. At the time, the rebuilding Grizzlies could not reasonably expect to do so. So they dealt him to Utah, where he is currently leading the NBA’s No. 1 overall seed. He likely didn’t imagine that his best chance at a championship would start off against his former team.