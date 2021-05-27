Cancel
Nueces County, TX

Shortage of correctional officers at Nueces County sheriffs office

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
The justice department reports there are more six thousand correctional officers vacancies nationwide and the pandemic hasn't helped staffing issues.

Nueces County sheriff John Hooper says there has always been a challenge to keep the Nueces County sheriffs jail fully staffed because of the competitive job market. Right now there is a greater need for correctional officers than before.

There are over eleven hundred inmates in the Nueces County jail system who need to be provided with the proper care and supervision. Starting pay for a correctional officer starts at $15 an hour.

"So, the pay is coming up, we are becoming more and more competitive with other law enforcement agencies in this region. The pay is there, the job security is there, and the experience will help you with no matter what you choose to do in the future," says sheriff, John Hooper.

The Nueces County Sheriff's office recruiting team is searching for applicants right now.

If you're interested in applying, call 887-2235 or visit their website .

You must be 18 years older to apply.

Friday June 4 through June 5 from 10 a.m to 8 p,m the Nueces County sheriffs office will be hosting a job fair.

They will be there on Sunday from 11a.m to 6 p.m.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

