Homicide in Bridge City, JPSO investigates
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says his detectives are investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Utah Beach in Bridge City. “Headquarters received two calls of gunfire around 5:20 p.m. coming from the parking lot of the Audubon Village Apartments. Our Third District Deputies arrived shortly after and discovered a black male, on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” Lopinto said in a press release Wednesday.www.audacy.com