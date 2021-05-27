It Takes A Forest To Grow A Tree: The Revolutionary Forest Ecology Of Suzanne Simard

Kelly Rowland has partnered with Black Forest to help improve planet Earth. Rowland, 40, and the leading candy brand, which is committed to full sustainability when it comes to ingredients and packaging, has teamed up with National Forest Foundation to set an ambitious goal of planting 10 million trees by the year 2030. The initiative was inspired by the brand’s ongoing effort to restore forests that have been impacted by wildfires. "Black Forest is a beautiful part of my household and the fact that they want to give back is really right up my alley," the Destiny’s Child alum said in an interview with Parade.