Pembroke Hill $52M renovation project is 70% done

TAMPA, Fla. — New HVAC units, flooring, and roofs are just some of the projects your tax money is going towards in Hillsborough County Schools. The committee that oversees the spending for the half-cent sales tax believes things are on the right track. Right now, the district is posting 10 projects that need bids. All of the projects are expected to cost more than $4 million. One of them is budget at $8.5 million. Plant City's mayor says he's impressed with how the district has been moving to get things done.