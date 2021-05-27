Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Pembroke Hill $52M renovation project is 70% done

Posted by 
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new dining hall has an eye-catching facade, and the facility will be open in time for the new school year in August.

www.bizjournals.com
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dining Hall#The New School#Facade#Will Hill#School Year#Pembroke Hill#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Scottsdale, AZmyhyperlocalnews.com

Scottsdale Development Partners Announces $1.5M Renovation Project at Shops At Dynamite Creek

The Shops at Dynamite Creek is proud to announce that renovations are underway and three new tenants have signed leases at the newly acquired center. Scottsdale Development Partners purchased this $10.5 million center in August 2020 during the pandemic when it was 69 percent occupied and in prime position for revitalization. Under the direction of Scottsdale Development Partners company president David Malin, this 69,755 square-foot center is now 83 percent occupied with a $1.5 million renovation almost complete.
Blaine, MNhometownsource.com

Blaine City Hall renovation project underway

Blaine kicked off its City Hall renovation project last month, and construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Blaine City Hall opened in 2001, when about 45,000 residents lived in the city Blaine. Now Blaine has grown to almost 70,000 people and is growing. As...
Politicsgananoquereporter.com

Pembroke's parks and rec committee decides on provider of project management services for development of new pool

Pembroke’s Parks and Recreation Committee has awarded project management services for the city’s new aquatic facility to Colliers Project Leaders. This name should be familiar to Pembroke residents as Colliers filled the same role in the development and construction of the city’s new Ontario Provincial Police station and the new Pembroke fire station, both located on International Drive.
Mercer Island, WAmymercerisland.com

Renovation project begins for new playground at Mercerdale Park

It’s hard to imagine summer without a romp through Mercerdale Park. Located at the edge of Town Center, the park holds decades of memories for Mercer Island families who’ve picnicked, played, and enjoyed walking, biking, scooting, and skating in the 12-acre property. Mercerdale Park’s playground, known by many as the “Train Park,” has closed for a full revamping – but, fortunately, the construction won’t put the entire park on hiatus.
Politicswkvi.com

Culver-Union Township Public Library Courtyard Renovation Project on Schedule

The courtyard renovation project at the Culver-Union Township Public Library is on schedule. The project began April 7 and the majority of the work includes creating a better Main Street entrance into the library by incorporating ADA accessible elements to the building, according to Library Director Erin Lawrence. Lawrence said...
Ely, MNFOX 21 Online

Groundbreaking Held for Ely Schools Renovation Project

ELY, Minn. – On Thursday, the groundbreaking was held for the $20 million expansion project for Ely Public Schools. The project will include a new structure that connects the elementary and high schools, and renovations of the existing school buildings which will include building a new gym, cafeteria, media center, and classrooms.
Dallas Center, IAadelnews.com

Roy R. Estle Memorial Library holds ribbon cutting for renovation project

The community of Dallas Center celebrated the grand reopening of the Roy R. Estle Memorial Library on May 15. “I’ve been involved with this project from the beginning,” Library Director Shelly Cory said. “We started in 2013 with a Needs Assessment and began exploring options to build a new library. We went through a long process to determine possible sites and building styles.”
Hillsborough County, FL10NEWS

More renovation projects in the pipe for Hillsborough County Schools

TAMPA, Fla. — New HVAC units, flooring, and roofs are just some of the projects your tax money is going towards in Hillsborough County Schools. The committee that oversees the spending for the half-cent sales tax believes things are on the right track. Right now, the district is posting 10 projects that need bids. All of the projects are expected to cost more than $4 million. One of them is budget at $8.5 million. Plant City's mayor says he's impressed with how the district has been moving to get things done.
PoliticsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Oak Hill passes resolutions clearing path for approved renovations

The Oak Hill school board met Monday to discuss the next steps in plans that would see the school make renovations to parking lots, roofing at the junior high and adding a turf baseball diamond. The meeting was held to hold a public hearing and approve resolutions required by state...
Moores Hill, INeaglecountryonline.com

Paving Project Beginning June 1 in Moores Hill

(Moores Hill, Ind.) Chesterville Road will be under construction this June. The paving project will begin at Lower Dillsboro Road and go to Main Street. Starting June 1 there will be rolling road closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project is expected to last approximately 4 weeks. Please...
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Approves 2200 Homestead Project, Paves Way for More Affordable Housing

At its meeting last week, the Chapel Hill Town Council passed the 2200 Homestead Road project, paving the way for more affordable housing in the community. For more than four years, the town has been planning to convert the 13 acres of land across the street from the Seymour Senior Center and down the road from Homestead Park into a mixed-income community with units set at below market price.
Rock Hill, SCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte developer plans mixed-use project in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — It appears a local firm is teeing up a mixed-use project in Rock Hill. On Monday night, Rock Hill City Council approved a redevelopment agreement with White Point Partners for a project at 132 W. Main St. The project calls for the development of apartments and commercial space, according to a site plan obtained by the Charlotte Business Journal.
Cibolo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Cibolo approves $800K addition to complete renovation project

The city of Cibolo approved gathering $800,000 from city reserves and roadwork refunds to make up for construction shortfalls in renovating the old Cibolo schoolhouse for city office space. Council voted 5-2 at its May 11 meeting to draw the funds together after learning the cost for an extension to...
Park Hills, KYrcnky.com

Park Hills to Seek Grant Funds for Amsterdam Rd. Project

Park Hills city council gathered for a special meeting in which members agreed to apply for grant funds to support the Amsterdam Road reconstruction project. The project area of Amsterdam between Sleepy Hollow Road and Trolley Park is estimated to cost around $2 million, city officials said. If the city...
Kodiak, AKkmxt.org

Barn renovation project moving forward

At last Friday’s meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission, the group took up one item: the Kodiak Agricultural Experiment Station Barn, or more popularly known as, the Barn. The Barn, first built in 1922 by the federal government as part of a plan to assess the agricultural potential in Alaska,...
Round Hill, VAloudounnow.com

Round Hill Trail/Street Project to Advance in Coming Weeks

Work on the Town of Round Hill’s and county’s Main Street Trail and Main Street Enhancement Project should pick up in the coming weeks. Round Hill Project Specialist Rob Lohr on Wednesday night gave the Town Council an update on the $7 million project, which is connecting the town with Franklin Park and improving pedestrian safety along Main Street. He said the next step contractor Highway Safety Services has planned includes the removal of a Loudoun Street water line, the installation of a temporary above-ground water line and a road closure.